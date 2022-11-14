Julia Fox Is Ready To ‘Sue’ The Anti-Aging Industry

Listen: There is nothing wrong with taking care of your skin or being something of a beauty product hoarder (guilty). But as Julia Fox points out, we are all aging no matter what, and the Uncut Gems star thinks it’s time to officially retire the “anti-aging” marketing angle of skincare.

“Just to let you guys know, aging is fully in — like fully,” Fox declared in a TikTok posted over the weekend. “Dirty girl, ugly, not wearing clothes that fit your body type — just fully wearing anything you want — all those things are in.” As someone writing this in slept-in work leisure clothes (see: pajamas), I approve of this message.

“And if I see another product that says ‘anti-aging’ on the label, I’m suing,” she continued, only seemingly half-joking. “I’m going to sue because I’m gonna age regardless of if I put the f***ing $500 serum on my face. And you all f***ing know it, and we fucking know it, so let’s stop lying to ourselves. Getting older is hot,” she proclaimed.

Even though the actor is only 32, it’s easy to understand why she’s so frustrated. Countless articles (often sponsored by beauty brands) preach starting an anti-aging regimen in your early 20s as a means of preventative care.

And again, for those who want to slather a bunch of toners, serums, and lotions on their faces, great! But it shouldn’t be the standard, as Fox adamantly pointed out to a commenter who noted she is in her early 30s.

“Thirty is not old,” she said in a followup video. “But I literally cried on my 27th birthday because I could no longer say ‘mid-20s.’ I’d officially be in my late 20s. So, this is how deep this s*** is for women.” Um, raise your hand if a number has ever made you cry. Her point is wildly valid.

And Fox got extra real when talking about her friend her deceased friend Harmony, who presumably died at an early age. “She’s not even going to have the privilege of getting older,” she reflected. “We deny ourselves these milestones for what?”

As the saying goes, aging is better than the alternative. It’s cool to see younger people calling out the anti-aging market for feeding off of societal expectations surrounding women and how they look.