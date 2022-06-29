Julia Roberts? Check. George Clooney? Check? A rom-com reminiscent of the classic early 2000s jaunts? Check. There’s no doubt movie-goers will run to the theater to see Ticket to Paradise, out October 21.

The first trailer for the romantic comedy was released on Wednesday, and the Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) film looks like a hoot. Roberts and Clooney reunite on screen to play a divorced couple who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from getting married in Bali.

“As much as this will pain us both, we have to call the truce to make this work,” Roberts says in the trailer, with Clooney adding, “Gotta be in lockstep.”

Throughout the story it appears the two realize that they can’t, or shouldn’t, dictate their daughter’s life — while learning that second chances can be a sweet surprise.

The Ticket to Paradise trailer.

The movie marks the fifth collaboration between Roberts and Clooney, who previously worked together for his directorial debut, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, and in Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve and Money Monster.

Of Ticket to Paradise, Roberts told The New York Times that she thought it would “only [work] if it’s George Clooney. Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we are both able to do it, and off we went.”

“The minute I read it I called Julia, and I said, ‘Did you get this?’ And she said, ‘Yeah,’ and I said ‘Are you going to do it?’ And she goes ‘Are you going to do it? And I said, ‘Yeah, if you do it.’ So, it was just one of those very lucky things,” Clooney told Deadline.

Of her break from rom-coms, Roberts added to NYT, “People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that’s gone by that I haven’t done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one. If I had read something that I thought was that Notting Hill level of writing or My Best Friend’s Wedding level of madcap fun, I would do it. They didn’t exist until this movie that I just did that Ol Parker wrote and directed.”

Can’t wait for an in-theater viewing!