Congrats are in order for pop star Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber, who are celebrating another year of marriage. To honor the day, Justin gave his Instagram followers an inside look at the rules the couple follows to keep their marriage going strong.

The 31-year-old “Where Are U Now” musician marked the couple's seventh wedding anniversary with the insightful Instagram post this weekend, sharing an image of wall art with a list of 10 items entitled “the Bieber family.”

We value Rest as Worship. We value Longevity and a sustainable pace of life. We value Quality and excellence of production. We value INNOVATION and moving the human experience forward. We value HEALTH and physical wellness as an act of stewardship. We value Sustainability and creating products that serve humanity. We value Servanthood and making people feel like they can fly. We value Generosity and graciously giving time, money, and respect to people on our path. We value Life as a gift and practice daily gratitude for the day that has been given to us. We value HUMAN beings and believe in their dignity and eternal worth.

Fans complimented the couple in the comments.

“This just shows how good of a dad and mom justin and hailey are,” one said. “This truly is so beautiful.”

Another wrote, “These are beautiful. i love the idea of displaying the family values in the house.”

A third said, “This is so wholesome,” and included a red heart.

The post comes shortly after Justin and the Rhode founder’s son celebrated his 1st birthday this past August. On Instagram at the time, Hailey shared a photo of herself and her firstborn and wrote, “1 year of you my beautiful boy. Happy 1st Birthday Jack Blues, you are joy personified.”