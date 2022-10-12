Kaley Cuoco is pregnant!

Big congratulations go out to Kaley Cuoco! The Flight Attendant star is pregnant and expecting a baby girl with her partner, fellow actor Tom Pelphrey.

The pair announced the exciting news on Instagram Tuesday, sharing photos from Cuoco’s pregnancy journey thus far. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕,” the 36-year-old actress wrote, “beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!”

Photos included pictures of what looks like a cute gender-reveal or baby shower cake, with lots of pink icing, the couple holding his and hers “mama bear” and “papa bear” mugs, a little PDA, and a few shots of infant onesies. The last picture seems to show the day they found out they were expecting, Cuoco with a pregnancy test in hand.

“And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀,” Pelphrey, 40, added on his own social media page. “Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️.”

Cuoco and Pelphrey, who is best known for his performance as Ben Davis in Ozark, met at the premiere of the Netflix show’s fourth and final season in April 2022. And it was love at first sight.

"It was like the angels started singing,” she told Extra last month. “I was like, 'Hallelujah!' It was very magical … it was perfect."

Cuoco said meeting Pelphrey was “the best moment of my life” and that he helped her through “the worst year” after her second divorce. She split from equestrian Karl Cook in 2021 after three years of marriage, and was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from Dec. 2013 to Sept. 2015.

"If I had met Tom even a week earlier, I don't think it would have worked," Cuoco added to Access Hollywood. "I needed that time to figure myself out. We met a little later in life and, boom, it was right where it was supposed to be."

Pelphrey has never been married, but Cuoco, for one, said she’ll never tie the knot again in an interview with Glamour in April.

“I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again,” she said. “Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover. But I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship.”

Both Cuoco and Pelphrey have shared tidbits about their “soulmate” relationship on their social platforms, and walked the red carpet together at the 2022 Emmy Awards last month. They were both up for Emmys this year: Cuoco was nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in The Flight Attendant and Pelphrey was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Ozark.

What a talented pair of parents!