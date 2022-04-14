After going through two divorces, Kaley Cuoco has had enough with the whole marriage business.

“I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again,” the actor said in a new interview with Glamour. “Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover. But I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship.”

To be clear, Cuoco is still very in love with the idea of love. She just wants to take some time to herself and figure out her priorities, which feels like a solid first step worth taking before entering any new relationship.

“I love love. I’m not someone that wants to be by myself. I just need to figure out my priorities a little bit and make sure now I know that I need to water that relationship. It’s like a plant. Sometimes I get too focused on the garden instead of the specific plant that needs to be watered. And I am well aware of that. I want to change, I want to be better,” she noted.

The Flight Attendant announced her divorce from Karl Cook in September 2021 after three years of marriage, but there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they announced in a joint statement.

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

Still, the separation took a toll on Cuoco, especially when she was filming particularly emotional scenes for Flight Attendant.

“I’d have these emotional scenes and then I’d go home and cry over my personal life. I developed a rash that went from my lower stomach down my leg. It lasted for seven months. I discovered through therapy and through my doctors that it was completely emotional.”

Before her marriage to Cook, Cuoco had been married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting. The two got married three months after they started dating at the end of 2013. In September 2015, Cuoco’s rep confirmed the divorce to People, saying that, “They ask for privacy at this time. No further statement will be issued regarding this matter.”