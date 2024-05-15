Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Spews Hate Against Women At Commencement Speech

In a speech that would have made any Commander in Gilead beam with pride, Kansas City Chiefs kicker, Harrison Butker, took his opportunity to speak to the recent grads of Catholic university, Benedictine College, where he spewed some wildly ignorant B.S.

Sporting a very January 6th-ish haircut, Butker took the moment that should have been about the students to go in on Pride month, women in the workforce, President Biden and the COVID-19 pandemic, IVF, and abortion during the address.

Instead of telling these recent grads to like, reach for the stars, and try, try again, he began his 20-minute speech by attacking what he called “dangerous gender ideologies” in an apparent reference to Pride month, which has been celebrated in June since the Stonewall riots in 1969.

He also criticized an article by The Associated Press, highlighting a shift toward conservativism in some parts of the Catholic Church.

The 28-year-old Butker then aimed at Biden’s policies, including his response to COVID-19, and then somehow tied that into how he feels about abortion, IVF, and surrogacy.

Spoiler alert: this 28-year-old white man with perfectly groomed facial hair does not like them going so far as to call some of these part of the “disorder” of our world.

“While COVID might have played a large role throughout your formative years, it is not unique,” he said. “The bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for the degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of disorder.”

So, what kind of world does Butker want? Well ladies, if it were up to him, you’d put your red cloak on and get to work...in the kitchen and on your back!

Butker addressed the women in the audience, arguing that their “most important title” should be that of “homemaker.”

“I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolic lies told to you,” Butker said. “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

At one point, he also brought up Taylor Swift.

“As my teammate’s girlfriend says, ‘familiarity breeds contempt,'” Butker said, referring to Travis Kelce and quoting Swift’s “Bejeweled.”

Get our girl’s name, out.of.your.mouth!

Y’know what the real kicker (pun intended) about all this is? Butker’s mom, Elizabeth Kelly Butker, holds two degrees — chemistry and medical physics. She is currently a medical physicist at Emory University’s Winship Cancer Institute, which she joined in 1988.

So, how did we get here, Harrison? Have you been watching too many Andrew Tate videos? Found yourself in a 4chan deep dive filled with incels? Someone left Fox News on by accident and you got sucked in?

Butker also encouraged men to be “unapologetic in your masculinity” after addressing reproductive issues during his speech. Yup, the kicker of the Kansas City Chiefs who has barely taken a hit in his life says that all you girly men need to lean into your manhood!

Imagine sitting through his disgusting speech at your graduation after working so hard for your degree, excited about what the future holds, and then have this loser tell you that you’re probably going to end up barefoot and pregnant so, you did all this for nothing.

Men like Butker who believe that women’s lives do not “truly” start until they become wives and mothers are perpetrators of the patriarchy and played out gender roles. You can bet that this guy would never say that men’s lives do not “truly” start until they become husbands and fathers. It’s hypocritical nonsense.