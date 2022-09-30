It’s always fun to share old pictures with your kids — although sometimes they can be a little too honest and sincere for their own good when it comes to their color commentary.

Even the royals can relate. On Tuesday, while Catherine, Princess of Wales was doing a walkabout in Wales, she shared a too-funny story about how her three kiddos — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — reacted when they saw her engagement photos.

It was all filmed by a bystander and shared on TikTok.

“Oh my goodness, is that from our engagement?” she said, taking a look at a picture handed to her by a fan. “[William and I] always laugh about this. Although we’ve been married for 11 years, we’ve been together for double that, so it’s extraordinary.”

“The children look back at the photos and say, ‘Mummy, you look so young!’”

Haha, kids. Very funny. Just wait until you get your middle school picture taken and it get hung on the wall in front entryway forever.

Kate and Prince William visited both Anglesey and Swansea in Wales on Tuesday, marking their first time in the region following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the couple receiving their new title, Prince and Princess of Wales.

The couple was engaged in the fall of 2010, but they’ve known each other for much longer than that — they met when they were at college in 2002 and started dating in 2003. You have to wonder what their kids would say about photos from that era.

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

William has shared the story of their engagement on a number of occasions.

“We had a little private time away together with some friends and I just decided that it was the right time really,” he told the BBC at the time. “We had been talking about marriage for a while so it wasn’t a massively big surprise. I took her up somewhere nice in Kenya and I proposed.”

It must be hard to have your entire relationship be so public — and just as hard to take the innocent and cutting remarks about it from your own kids.