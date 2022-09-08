Queen Elizabeth II Has Passed Away

Buckingham Palace has announced that Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96. The Queen passed away at her summer home at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

On Wednesday, the monarch pulled out of a virtual Privy Council meeting citing the need to rest. Then on Thursday, the palace released a statement saying that doctors were concerned for her health.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the statement read. "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

The queen had been having “episodic mobility problems” since last year, according to Buckingham Palace.

Following the announcement on Thursday, the Queen’s relatives, including her four children and many of her grandchildren, gathered to be near her.

Then, the Royal Family announced the sad news.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the short note read.

Queen Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, in London and ascended to the throne on June 2, 1953. She titularly ruled over the United Kingdom and 14 other sovereign nations.

She married Philip in 1947 and the union lasted 73 years, until his death in 2021.

She celebrated her platinum jubilee earlier this year, signifying 70 years on the throne. She was the longest reigning monarch as well as the longest living monarch of the U.K.

She is survived by four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. Charles is now King of England.