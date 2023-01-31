Kate Middleton Quietly Started A New Instagram Account

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do their best to take the British Monarchy down in flames as publicly as possible, Kate Middleton is unbothered and performing her duties as usual. The Princess of Wales decided to keep her good deeds on the down low, quietly starting a social media account for her latest initiative under The Royal Foundation.

Earlier this month, a new account for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood was launched to “Transform society through early childhood,” as the account states. The center was created with her husband Prince William in July 2021 to raise awareness surrounding the theory that the first five years of life are critical to everyone’s education, way of being, and overall health.

In an earlier post, Kate spoke on the initiative, saying, “Our early childhood, the time from pregnancy to the age of five, fundamentally shapes the rest of our lives. But as a society, we currently spend much more of our time and energy on later life. Today, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is launching a new campaign, ‘Shaping Us,’ to raise awareness of the life-changing impact we can have when we build a supportive, nurturing world around children and those who care for them.”

“Because by focusing our collective time, energy, and resources on these most preventative years, we can make a huge difference to the physical and mental health and happiness of generations to come."The ‘Shaping Us’ campaign.”

The Royal Foundation describes the Shaping Us Campaign as an effort to “increase public understanding of the crucial importance of the first five years of a child's life" and bring scientific interest into "one of the most strategically important topics of our time.”

Middleton made an appearance for the campaign on Tuesday at the Leeds Kirkgate Market in West Yorkshire, England. She gave a speech, followed by the screening of a claymation film that dives into the facts around early development.

“We told her how Leeds is such a great place to bring up kids,” Louise Keith, a mom in attendance told PEOPLE. “Her campaign is a great initiative. It's good for people who need it. We are fortunate that we have a good community network around us, but it's good for those who don't.”

Joan Dove from York, added, “She does a lot of work for children. She's so natural with people.”

