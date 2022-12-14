Happy Holidays, from the Prince and Princess of Wales! Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a glimpse at their 2022 Christmas card on Tuesday, and it’s surprisingly casual.

The pair posted the family photo on their social media accounts, writing, “Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card! 🎄.” In the picture — taken earlier this year by photographer Matt Porteous — William and Kate bookend their three children in jeans and sneakers, as Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, wear shorts and casual tops.

The whole brood is smiling from ear to ear as they hold hands and stroll along lush grounds in Norfolk, U.K. Merry, indeed!

The royal family looks cheerful in this Christmas photo.

“I was delighted to spend time photographing The Prince and Princess and their children in Norfolk earlier this year,” Porteous wrote on his Instagram account. “It is always such an honour to capture these special moments within a family and I’m delighted they have chosen this portrait for their 2022 Christmas card.”

The King and Queen Consort, Charles and Camilla, also shared their 2022 Christmas card, which features a photo by royal photographer Samir Hussein. It was taken at the Braemar Games in September 2022.

The King and Queen Consort’s Christmas card.

The royal family is celebrating the holidays amid the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s controversial two-part Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which will debut its final three episodes on Thursday. Although Vol. 1 of the documentary focused on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s love story, Vol. 2 will reportedly focus more so on what led them to ultimately leave their positions and duties as senior members of the family.

In a newly released teaser, Meghan discusses the alleged royal press campaign against her, with lawyer Jenny Afia calling the coverage “negative” and “nasty.”

“Meg became this scapegoat for the palace and so they would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not to avoid other less favorable stories being printed,” friend Lucy Fraser adds.

Netflix released a trailer for part two of the docuseries.

“I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves,” Meghan says in another trailer, with Harry admitting, “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

As for how William feels about his younger brother’s docuseries and upcoming memoir, Spare, sources say their relationship might be to the point of no repair.

According to The Daily Beast, a friend of William’s said, “Harry knows, more than anyone, how much their privacy means to William and Kate because he felt the same. It was one of the things that drew them together.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton were recently in the U.S. to attend his Earthshot Prize award ceremony in Boston, while, a few days later, Harry and Meghan were in New York for the Ripple of Hope gala. The brothers did not cross paths.

Here’s hoping the holiday season is bright for both families.