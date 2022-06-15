Katie Holmes definitely has the look of love! The writer, director, producer and star of Alone Together was all smiles as she cozied up to her new boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III, on the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere on Tuesday evening.

Dressed in a white crochet dress by Chloe, the 43-year-old held hands with the musician, who has played bass for Carly Rae Jepsen and in David Byrne’s Broadway show American Utopia. Last month, Holmes and Wooten III made their red carpet debut at an event honoring singer-songwriter Byrne.

Bobby Wooten III and Katie Holmes hold hands at the Alone Together premiere. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Holmes was first linked to the Grammy-nominated Wooten III in April after they were photographed kissing on a walk in NYC. They then attended the Moth Ball’s 25th Anniversary Gala together in May and were seen mingling with other guests at Spring Studios.

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III attended The Silver Ball: The Moth’s 25th Anniversary Gala. Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The normally private Dawson’s Creek alum has allowed herself to be more carefree these days, telling InStyle in 2020 that she’s finally comfortable enough just being herself.

“Obviously, as a public person, I've gotten a lot of attention at different periods in my life,” the mom of now 16-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, told the magazine. “And when you have a lot of attention, sometimes you don't want to leave the house because it's just too much. You can get consumed by what people think, but suddenly you just decide to do things on your own terms. I feel like I'm finally figuring that out. I'm getting the projects I want made and just relaxing a little. I've been around for a long time, and I'm still here! I can't believe it,” she added, laughing.

Holmes directed films All We Had and Rare Objects before tackling Alone Together, a New York love story. The film stars Holmes and Jim Sturgess as strangers June and Charlie, who accidentally book the same AirBnB to get away during the pandemic lockdown. It also features the likes of Derek Luke, Becky Ann Baker, Zosia Mamet and Melissa Leo.

The Alone Together trailer.

“This has been the best experience of my career,” Holmes shared in May of last year after wrapping production on the film. “I am so grateful to my wonderful partners @martimvian and @michaelfitzpd I have never been so inspired. Thank u for teaching me and supporting me ❤️❤️❤️❤️ and to my wonderful cast @officialjimsturgess @derekluke @zosiamamet #melissaleo #beckyannbaker #lukekirby #MandKproductions #yaleproductions #untitledKHproject.”

It appears Holmes is in a fabulous place in life. Her words and red carpet smile say it all.