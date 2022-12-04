Keke Palmer Revealed She’s Pregnant On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Keke Palmer wants to set the record straight: she’s pregnant!

The actor hosted Saturday Night Live on December 3 and made the big announcement during her opening monologue. The Nope star noted that there had been some speculation on whether or not she was pregnant happening, so she addressed it to the crowd.

"I'm especially glad to be here because there's some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying 'Keke's pregnant, Keke's having a baby,' and I want to set the record straight," the 29-year-old, ripping open her jacket to show her bare, protruding belly. "I am!"

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct," the actor continued after thunderous applause and congratulations. "I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?"

"But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom," she continued. "Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I'm 29, I'm grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do."

Palmer was last romantically linked to Darius Jackson in May 2021, and the two seemed to be going strong as of earlier this year. It has not been confirmed that they are expecting together, but fans seem to assume that is the case. Whatever the case, congratulations are clearly in order for Palmer!

Watch Palmer’s hilarious (and adorable) opening monologue for Saturday Night Live in its entirety below: