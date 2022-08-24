Kelly Clarkson Spent The Summer In Montana Co-Parenting Her Kids With Her Ex

Is there anyone who knows how exhausting life can be more than a mom? Keeping track of appointments, work assignments, school schedules, while meal planning, trying to create core memories for their kids, and maintaining a marriage are just a handful of the things on a mom’s plate. Moms everywhere deserve a break every now and again, and Kelly Clarkson would agree.

Clarkson is no stranger to a busy schedule. Fresh off an eight-season run on The Voice and closing out her fourth season of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the mother of two is more than ready for a break.

In an interview on Today, Clarkson raved about finally getting in a well-deserved summer break. "I hadn't had a minute and it's obviously been a rough couple of years," Clarkson told Today. "So it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute."

According to People, this was Clarkson’s first real break since she was 16 years old.

As for those "rough couple of years" Clarkson refers to — that could have much to do with her very public divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The American Idol winner filed for divorce from the Blackstock in 2020 after almost seven years of marriage. They share two children together— daughter, River, 8, and son, Remington, 6. So, what did Clarkson do during her off season?

She enjoyed her time four-wheeling and enjoying mountain views at her Montana ranch with her family — which included her ex-husband.

"The kids were with me and with their dad," she said. "It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation. So we were both in Montana. It felt kind of the first time—I think my kids felt—a little more centered as well. So it was nice."

Kelly Clarkson with her children — River and Remy.

Clarkson and Blackstock had a somewhat contentious divorce that involved a custody battle and a battle for their multiple properties. In January 2022, a court ruled that Clarkson would maintain full ownership of one Montana ranch, while Blackstock would keep a 5% share of an adjoining ranch.

It’s not clear where the exes were living this summer, but it makes sense that perhaps the kids just made the short hop from one ranch to the other — and that their parents have found a more peaceful way to co-parent, at least for the summer.

In the interview, Clarkson also explained how grateful she was for being able to spend uninterrupted time with River and Remington before they head off to school. “This is the first year they're going to the same school because he's now in kindergarten," Clarkson shared. "He's very excited about the big playground.”

Those fleeting summers with littles are something special, and it’s great that Clarkson got to spend that time with her family despite her booked schedule. More moms should be able to take guilt-free breaks when things get to be too much.