America’s favorite idol is getting candid about how she made it through her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and she gives all the cred to her sisterhood.

Kelly Clarkson, who married Blackstock in 2013, filed for divorce in 2020. However, it’s only been official since March of this year, resulting in nearly two years of litigation.

In Monday’s episode of the singer’s daily talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she interviewed Nathalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer from The Chicks, and Clarkson touched on the topic of divorce.

When asking the group how they found the strength to get through their respective divorces, Kelly mentions, “So, we all went through divorces,” and “But, [what about] your female friendships? I feel like that has really helped me.”

The group joked that Maines and Maguire became “divorce buddies” early on in their careers. They talked about how difficult it was to admit to each other that they were getting divorced — and found solace in learning they could all relate.

The former couple, who share two children, River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5, finally reached a divorce settlement, in which Kelly received primary custody of both children. Brandon, who lives in Montana, will see the children one weekend a month.

According to a report by CNN, The Voice judge was required to pay Brandon a one-time payment of $1.3 million, and monthly spousal support of $115,000 until January 2024. Clarkson is also required to dish out child support, at a jaw-dropping $45, 601 a month.

Kelly was awarded the ranch they shared in Montana, however, an asset that was highly disputed throughout their divorce proceedings.

Though divorce can be hard on any family, it’s comforting to know that there’s still a loving and joyful life on the other side of it, and true friendships can be what help you get there.