Kelly Osbourne is not about to be mom-shamed for her choice not to breastfeed. The singer and TV personality announced that she was expecting her first child back in May, and during a powerful episode of Red Table Talk, Osbourne talked about how she has already decided not to breastfeed her child in order to stay on her current medication.

“I have learned there is a lot of judgment in motherhood,” the guest co-host explained to hosts Jada Pinkett-Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris and guest Hayden Panettiere.

"I have chosen to stay on my medication instead of breastfeeding and the judgment that I have received from my friends and also extended family [is wild]," she said.

Many people in Osbourne’s life have warned her that she is going to “miss out on that bonding period,” but let’s be real: if someone is unable to stay on medication that is necessary for them to function, any of that bonding time earned back could end up doing more harm than good.

One of her primary concerns of going off medication in order to breastfeed is that it would lead to another relapse. "I'm like, ‘Don't you think I know that?'“ Osbourne said, clearly having had this conversation multiple times. "What kind of mother am I gonna be if I start going backwards, if I start being self-destructive?"

The mom-to-be said she has learned to shut out outside voices judging her decision, which she made with both her and the baby’s health in mind. “It has to be what is best for me, what is best for my baby, what kind of mother would I be?”

Osbourne has been open about her past struggles with mental health and addiction, which started at an early age. She experienced a relapse after four years of sobriety back in 2021. Osbourne’s pregnancy announcement also coincided with the one-year mark of sobriety for Osborne.

“What a difference a year can make! If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face,” she wrote on Instagram. “Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!”

Osbourne’s decision to not breastfeed, just like every decision, is her own. There are countless completely valid reasons as to why someone chooses not — or is unable to — to breastfeed, and they all need to be respected.