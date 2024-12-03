In a recent interview with Bustle, reality TV star, mom of two, and entrepreneur, Khloé Kardashian spilled on what it feels like to turn 40, noting that the milestone birthday was a celebratory event for her rather than something to mourn.

As she’s gotten older, the XO KHLOÉ fragrance founder noted that her perspective on aging has shifted.

“When you’re young, you think 40 is so old, and now I’m like, ‘Wait — I feel so good!’ I am in the best shape of my life. I’m doing new career stuff. I’ve only been 40 for about six months, but it’s the absolute best,” she told Bustle before explaining how she prepped for entering another decade in an act she called “shedding.”

“You don’t give a sh*t about some of the stuff you once did. Intentionally, at 39, I tried to close a lot of chapters. I called it shedding — shedding this decade of my 30s and this energy I wanted to leave behind. There are so many new things that I’m doing in my first year of 40 that I know for a fact my 40s and on are going to be f*cking incredible.”

As for dating in her 40s, Khloé isn’t so sure. She shares two children — True, 6, and Tatum, 2 — with NBA star, Tristan Thompson. The on-again-off-again couple co-parent and with such a busy life, Khloe admitted she’s not so sure dating, especially as a mom in the public eye.

“I don’t know if it’s just me, but dating today is very scary. I’m not going to meet someone on social media. I’m not checking my DMs. I’m not! And when you go on someone’s Instagram, if it’s a guy, anyone’s corny unless you like them,” she said.

“I just can’t imagine I would bring a man that I’m dating around my kids. So then where do I go to date you? I’m not going to a restaurant where there’s paparazzi and everyone’s going to say we’re getting married next week. I’m not going to your home because what if you kill me? You’re not coming to my home — I have kids! And I’m not going to a hotel — that’s presumptuous. So I’m like, ‘What do you do?’”

Speaking of the public eye, Khloé admits that, amongst her siblings, there are some who feel more comfy in the spotlight (a la Kim!) and some who prefer a quieter life. Khloe told Bustle she identifies with the latter.

“I love all my siblings, but I think with Rob, I identify with him so much. I feel so deeply what he feels — the struggles that he has, or just wanting to be out of the public eye, or just feeling like he doesn’t fit in or is being judged about his appearance. I feel like we were raised in pairs: It was Kourtney and Kim, and then it was me and Rob, and then Kendall and Kylie. And I just feel like we are both each other’s protectors. I love him so much. It’s just innate,” she admitted.

That’s why when she became a mom herself in 2018, she was set on making sure True had a sibling.

“[Having siblings is] the best ever. It’s why I wanted True to have a sibling so badly. Not to be morbid, but when my dad passed away, my mom — regardless of how incredible and amazing she is — she couldn’t understand the pain that we felt. And so for True, I was like, “I need her to have someone.” It’s just inevitable that both of her parents at some point will go. And I just need her to have that support system,” she admitted.

And while Rob may be her twin flame, it might surprise Kardashian fans to know that Khloe leans on Kim the most for support in tough times.

She continued, “It takes a village to raise a family — it takes a village just to live in this world, especially nowadays. It’s so dark and so heavy. But I will say my sister Kim has really held my hand through so many dark phases for me. And my mom. But Kim has really been this crusader for me.”

Read Khloé’s full interview with Bustle here.