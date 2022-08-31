Khloé Kardashian On Being A Mom Of Two: 'I Love Everything, Even The Hard Parts'

For the last few weeks, Khloé Kardashian has been mum about her newest addition with ex Tristan Thompson — a baby boy born via surrogate earlier this month. But in a new interview, the reality star and Good American founder shares what life’s been like as a mom of two.

While discussing her brand’s Pop Off Pink collection with Elle, Kardashian, 38, said she fully embraces motherhood — the ups, and the downs. “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts,” she told the magazine. “[My kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift.”

The Kardashians star went on to day that she puts her newborn son and 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson, first, as kids are exposed to so much these days from social media and screen time to news headlines.

“We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young,” she said. “It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

Khloe and True on vacation.

Kardashian also spoke about True’s sense of style in the interview — “she’s a pink girl, through and through” — and said she hopes her clothing line makes the women around her, young and old, feel confident in their own skin.

“Now that I’m a mom and have a daughter, I want her to see every version of herself, her friends, and her cousins — I want everyone to feel validated,” Kardashian added.

Although she hasn’t shared any photos or personal updates about her baby boy, Kardashian’s rep said she "is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing." Kardashian and Thompson, who split earlier this year following a cheating scandal, plan to co-parent their children.

The Season 2 trailer for the family’s Hulu docuseries promises to uncover more about Khloé’s journey to “mom of two” and her experience with intense media attention following Thompson’s affair with Maralee Nichols, during which he fathered a child.

“Going through what I went through was incredibly hard,” Khloe says in the teaser. “I just feel that I’m a fish in a fishbowl.”

Thankfully, Khloé has her little minnows to make it all worth it.