Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson just welcomed their second child, a son, via surrogate. Reps for Kardashian have been confirming the exciting news to outlets, but no name has been revealed.

Kardashian and Thompson split after Thompson’s very public cheating scandal with Marlee Nichols broke in January. The couple announced they were expecting a child together in July, seven months after the breakup.

The exes are already parents to 4-year-old True Thompson, whom the two still coparent. Thompson has two other children, a 5-year-old son Prinfce with ex Jordan Craig and 8-month-old son Theo with Nichols.

Kardashian had always wanted to expand her family, and the choice for surrogacy came after she was told she would be a “high-risk” pregnancy had she chosen to carry her second child like she did with True.

"I'm not gonna get into specifics on-camera," she said during the last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, "but they said it's like an 80-something percent chance that I will miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn't know that was like a lingering thing."

"This is all really shocking to me," Kardashian added in her confessional. "All I'm trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family, and I just seem to be running into more and more roadblocks. It's really hard for me to digest."

Congrats to the growing family!