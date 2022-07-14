Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Reveal Second Pregnancy Via Surrogate

It seems Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had one more magic trick left in their bag, and this one is sending shock waves. After an explosive season finale of The Kardashians revealing the moment Khloé learned of Tristan’s *second* infidelity that resulted in a child, the world thought for sure, this would be the last time we see their names side by side in the headlines.

But nope.

Fans have had a lot to say over the years about the volatile relationship, with followers debating who’s at fault, and Khloé often taking the brunt of harsh criticism for her choices to continue engaging with Thompson. With the news of baby number two, the internet went into a frenzy, and people quickly started to construct a timeline and piece together the facts.

The Kardashian’s team confirmed with PEOPLE on Wednesday that “True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.” The baby has been conceived via surrogate, and there is speculation that the birth will be soon.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family,” the Rep added.

Here’s the tea: Khloé and Tristan were already secretly expecting when the unfortunate news of Tristan fathering a child with Maralee Nichols was revealed.

“The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December. Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters,” the Rep continued.

Khloé has always been candid about her desire to expand her family, and even during the taping for season 1 of The Kardashians, fans got to witness a conversation Khloé had with her sister Kim, discussing her health implications and how she might consider surrogacy.

“I'm not gonna get into specifics on-camera, but they said it's like an 80-something percent chance that I will miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn't know that was like a lingering thing,” she shared in the series. “This is all really shocking to me, all I'm trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family, and I just seem to be running into more and more roadblocks. It's really hard for me to digest,” Khloé explained.

Kim supported her little sister and shared her own experiences with surrogacy, saying “I honestly had the best experience with surrogacy.” Kim, who shares four children with Kanye West, conceived her two youngest children via surrogate.

No other information, such as gender or due date, has been revealed at this time.

This will be their second child together, as they already share their daughter True, 3. Thompson is also a dad to Prince, 4, and Theo, 7 months, from other relationships.

Sometimes the greatest gifts come in strange boxes, and Khloé and Tristan seem to be doing the best they can, as co-parents, to proceed accordingly.