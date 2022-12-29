Though Kim Kardashian admitted that co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West has not been an easy road — and the reality TV star was brought to tears when talking about protecting her kids during her very public divorce — Kardashian revealed that she’s not ready to give up on love just yet.

During a guest spot appearance on the Goop podcast, The Kardashians star and mother of four, 42, told host Gwyneth Paltrow that the “fourth time's a charm” when it comes to marriage, and “whatever's meant to be” as far as having more children.

While talking about marriage and kids, Paltrow asked point blank if the SKIMS founder would ever tie the knot again.

Kardashian has been married three times. She was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013, though the two were only together for 72 days after tying the knot. She shares four children with recent ex-husband Kanye West — daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, plus sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3.

“I don't know,” Kardashian said at first.

Paltrow then mentioned that she believes Kardashian to be “such a romantic.”

“I am. I am,” she responded. “I have this fantasy in my head, like fourth's time's a charm, it's gonna — it's gonna work out.”

Though Kardashian has been married three times, she confessed to Paltrow that her marriage to West, 45, felt like her first “real” time being a wife.

“I feel, like honestly, my last marriage was my first real [one] — the first one, I just don't know what was happening,” Kardashian said on the podcast. “The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that's where I should have been, and I didn't accept that that just wasn't where I was and realized that that was okay.”

If she does decide to get married again someday, Kardashian plans to take her time and even hold out for a “forever partnership” instead of marriage though she is still a true believer in matrimony.

“And now, I feel like I would definitely take my time — and I would be okay for a forever partnership as well," she added. "I would want a marriage, but I'm so happy to take my time,” she said.

Marriage is not the only life event that she’s not ready to put behind her. As far as wanting more kids, Kardashian will “never say never.”

The mom of four explained, “I'm obviously right at the end of that conversation ... and would have to have someone in my life for a while to make that decision. Whatever is meant to be will be.”

For now, she just wants to be a good mom and “focus and chill and go on ski trips” with her kids. Oh, and just live that single life.

Kardashian added, “I really do want to be single for a few years.”

Here’s to 2023: The Year of Single Kim Kardashian. Here for it!