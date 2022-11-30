It’s official: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are divorced. On Tuesday, the pair finalized their separation and secured custody and property agreements, according to multiple reports.

Documents obtained by People state that the former couple known as “Kimye” will have joint physical and legal custody of their four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, and that West, 45, is required to pay Kardashian, 42, $200,000 a month in child support. The rapper will also be responsible for half of the children's medical, educational, and security expenses.

According to TMZ, the settlement calls for both Kardashian and West to have equal access to their kids and, if there's ever a dispute regarding the children, they agree to participate in mediation. If one of them fails to participate, the other gets to make the decision in a dispute by default.

Both Kardashian and West waived spousal support and their assets, including property, will be divided based upon their prenup.

Kim K and Kanye on their wedding day in 2014.

After years of friendship, Kardashian and West began dating in 2012 and tied the knot on May 24, 2014 in a lavish Italian ceremony. In 2020, amid a controversial bid for president, West divulged personal details about his family and marriage, leading Kardashian to address his bipolar disorder diagnosis and ask for "compassion and empathy" during the "painful" situation.

Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 and, in March of that year, they both agreed the split was due to “irreconcilable differences.”

“For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good,” Kardashian told Vogue earlier this year. "And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

West shared his disappointment with the split and prior custody arrangement on his social media accounts over the last year, and frequently commented negatively on Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson, which ultimately ended in August.

After being dropped by multiple brands for his “White Lives Matter” T-shirt and anti-semitic remarks in October, West is not letting up and announced a 2024 campaign for president.

Kardashian is currently focused on her attorney work, Skims line, and reality show The Kardashians. She was recently involved in a bit of scandal after her partnership with Balenciaga was called into question following a troubling ad campaign featuring minors.