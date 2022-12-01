It’s Elf on the Shelf time, everyone! Time to get that little creature in the red suit out from storage and get your creative juices flowing (or Pinterest board going with tons of other people’s ideas) — because yes, you are in charge of doing yet another holiday gimmick that did not exist ten years ago.

But this year Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter, North West, got together to plan out their family’s first night of Elf on the Shelf madness — and North really took the reins on the creative process. Being a sweet older sister, the nine-year-old came up with clever displays in order to surprise her younger siblings in the morning. Each child appears to have their own elf.

“North got creative w the elves this year,” Kardashian, 42, said on her Instagram Stories, referring to the intricate holiday elf display created by North for younger siblings, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. “They will wake up so happy!”

“Psalm's firefighter elf,” the mother of four captioned a video which showed one of the elves dressed as a fireman, dangling on a rope next to a stove in mid-rescue. Hand-drawn signs reading “caution!” and “fire!” in red and green marker are displayed on the wall in the background, presumably drawn by North.

Instagram / @kimkardashian

For Chicago’s elf, North leaned into the occupation theme again, but this time, the Elf on the Shelf would be getting into makeup.

“Chicago's elf is a makeup artist,” Kim explained in the next photo which consisted of an elf seated on the floor with makeup palettes.

Last up was Saint’s elf, in which North decided that it would be binging on candy while watching some TV. The elf "got into the candy," Kim wrote on a picture of an elf alongside an open package of Nerds and a TV remote.

Instagram / @kimkardashian

While North was the creative director behind her sibling’s respective elves, she didn’t miss the opportunity to also play around with her own Elf on the Shelf display. She designed a bouquet of candy canes to look like a basketball, with an actual basketball resting on another display of fanned-out candy canes.

Kim and North are not the only Kardashians getting in on the holiday fun. Kylie Jenner is also decking the halls over at her house.

Instagram / @kimkardashian

Jenner, 25, posted her massively tall Christmas tree on her social media via a video of daughter Stormi, 4, helping her mom with the holiday decorations.

“Tis the season,” the reality TV star wrote via Instagram alongside a video of the giant tree going up in the front room of her house. Jenner gave fans a close-up shot of all of the red and green ornaments donning the tree before sharing a clip of Stormi, in true toddler fashion, explaining where she wanted certain ones to be placed.

It’s definititely time to gear up for a full Kardashian Christmas.