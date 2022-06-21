How Long Kim Kardashian Waited Before Introducing Her Kids To Pete Davidson

Dating is hard, period. Throw having kids into the mix, and it is a whole different ball game, which Kim Kardashian knows all too well. The Skimms creator has been dating SNL’s Pete Davidson since October 2021, and the mother of four revealed that she waited for the six-month mark before introducing her new boyfriend to her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

During an appearance on TODAY, Kardashian told hosts Hoda Kotb and Svannah Guthrie that she came to the decision to wait six months after talking with her sister Kourtney, who also shares children with ex Scott Disick and has “been through it.”

Kim also said that she talked to a couple of therapists before making a decision on when to make the introduction.

“I definitely wanted to wait six months and that was the marker. It’s different for everyone and different things work for different people,” Kardashian shared. “But you just have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible.”

Kim and West still co-parent their four children together, from whom she filed for divorce in February 2021. There has been some tumultuous moments throughout their separation, to say the least, but Kim has worked hard to make sure her kids continue to see their Dad as just that.

For Father’s Day, Kim posted a tribute to Ye on her Instagram stories, sharing two photos of the rapper with their kids with the caption, “of Kanye and their kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm on her Instagram story on June 19, 2022. “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do!” she wrote. “Happy Father’s Day Ye.” The two even attended North’s basketball game together a couple days prior.

Watch Kim’s entire interview on TODAY, where she touches on her vacay with Davidson and the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress she rocked at the Met Gala, below.