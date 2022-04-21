The second episode of the new Hulu series The Kardashians is giving more insight into Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship, and it hasn’t been as picture-perfect as it has seemed. The two are lovingly raising their blended family, but have been honest about their desire to expand their family.

Now, Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46 are opening up about the complications and heartache they’ve experienced on their IVF journey.

This would be the pair's first child together, though each of them having children from previous relationships. In this week’s airing, Kourtney sits down with mom Kris Jenner to talk about the toll the process has taken on her, including an onset of depression.

“It hasn’t been the most amazing experience,” Kourtney shares. She continues on, mentioning the pressure she feels from fans speculating that she’s already pregnant, saying “It’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through.”

An upset Kourtney recounts her “awful” experience when her doctor prescribed a medication that inadvertently put her into menopause.

“I think because I am so clean and careful with what I put into my body, It’s just, like, having the complete opposite reaction, and is working as a contraceptive instead of helping us.”

She goes on to explain that she believes this same medication contributed to her depression.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Momager Kris is taken aback by the confession, saying “I feel like I’ve never seen you happier, so that would surprise me, the depression thing surprised me.”

The reality star continues to say that though she “has everything in the world to be happy about,” she is feeling a little “off” and is “acting like a lunatic half the time,” to which Kris joked it was time for her to leave.

“Even though Kourtney has three beautiful children, it doesn't make it hurt any less if you’re trying to have a baby and you’ve been struggling,” Kris laments.

The mom of six also shares her own experience with fertility complications back in 1994. Then Kourtney admits, “I think that we want it so badly because we want to make something together.”

While the PDA duo continues their journey with IVF, they find solace in the time spent with their current children. Kourtney’s Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6; and Travis’ Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 22.

Kris predicts that they’’ll be sitting in that same spot with her new baby a year from now, to which Kourtney nods and responds, “God willing.”

The episode ended on a much lighter note — with Barker planned to propose to Kourtney.

“I've been madly in love with Kourtney forever. And I believe she's my soul mate and I'd like to propose to her on the day that I first was with her," he told a deliriously happy Khloe Kardashian.

The couple recently sort of got married in Las Vegas, by an Elvis of course.

You can catch the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.