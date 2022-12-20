Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Threw Their Son's Bar Mitzvah At A Nightclub

You might have had your 13th birthday party at your local bowling alley or maybe your parents sprung for a private room at Olive Garden for your Bat Mitzvah. Things are a little different when you’re the child of a Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Scott Disick, 39, celebrated their first born son, Mason, and his coming of age with a full-on Bar Mitzvah reception at literal nightclub in West Hollywood. Normal stuff.

Mason Disick celebrated a special birthday surrounded by his whole family with a private Bar Mitzvah ceremony, followed by a private dinner and a reception with family and friends at offsunset, a Sunset Strip nightclub in West Hollywood, a source told PEOPLE.

Mason’s Jewish heritage comes from Disick, who was raised Jewish by his late parents, Jeff and Bonnie Disick.

According to PEOPLE, Mason and his friends danced the night away at the nightclub —offsunset. The club was decorated in silver balloons with a logo customized for Mason along with the Star of David and the date of the party.

Kourtney and Scott also brought along the two other children they share together — Reign, 8, and Penelope, 10. Kim Kardashian attended with Saint, 7, and North, 9. Though Kourtney’s husband and Blink 182 drummer — Travis Barker — did not attend the festivities, his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya joined in on the fun as well as Kourtney's sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.

At one point, Mason's little brother Reign — who shares a birthday with his brother— was lifted on a chair and bounced around.

Khloé Kardashian shared some fun moments from the Bar Mitzvah on Instagram that showed goofing off with Penelope and North as they made silly faces for the photos.

“Mazel Tov Mason!!! The girls and I attempted to take some pics,” Khloé captioned the post.

Kim also posted a sweet tribute to her nephew on his birthday.

“The day has come where you're taller than me now,” she wrote. “I just love who you are and I'm just so proud of you Mason. Welcome to your teenage years 🤍 Happy birthday.”

Kourtney also gave her sons a shoutout on social media, calling the day they were born “one of the best days” of her life.

“December 14th… one of the best days of my life, twice and forever. my birthday boys,” the mom-of-three wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two boys from years prior.