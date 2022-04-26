Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoyed a family day at Disneyland last week, and fans noticed Kourtney’s 12-year-old son, Mason, was at the park but missing from the photoshoot. The Kardashians’ Instagram post sparked an important question: Is she ignoring a kid, or respecting his clear set of boundaries?

The post, which was captioned, “Grateful for all of the blessings God has given me on my 43rd year of life 🥰😊❤️‍🔥 heart full,” was shared on Friday where dozens of followers commented, “Where’s Mason?”

As a member of the iconic reality series family, fans are certainly accustomed to receiving updates on every member, including the kids. However as the kids are getting older, it’s apparent that they have a voice of their own and are ready to tell the world how they feel and how they want to interact.

Mason didn’t have a say when his own birth was aired on television, for example. But he does now. And he’s not into it, at least at the moment.

Mason made his own debut with solo Instagram and TikTok accounts in 2020 — but it was put to a swift end when Kourtney discovered and deleted the accounts, which were created without her permission. Since then, the twelve-year-old has been relatively absent from the limelight.

After fans noticed he was MIA in almost every series of pictures and videos shared by the family, spectators accused Kourtney of not bringing Mason along for trips, which she clapped back in January saying he has asked to not be photographed anymore.

"Just because he's not in the photo, doesn't mean he's not with us," The Poosh Founder snapped at a follower.

Fans on Reddit went so far as to investigate various photos to notice Mason possibly appearing in the background, like in snaps from Landon Barker or mom Kourtney. The firstborn was last featured on his mom’s Instagram in December 2021 where she gave him and brother Reign, 8, a birthday shout-out, and it’s apparent that even that slideshow of photos is mostly older photos of Mason.

Last post in which Kourtney Kardashian posted photos of her son, Mason.

Based on Kourtney’s response to followers’ concern over the big brother, Buzzfeed found fan comments that praise the reality mom’s decision to respect his wishes, saying “I like seeing Mason there but totally like how respectful they are of not posting pics of him.”

“I like seeing him too, he’s the first baby 🥺 so neat seeing him grow up. I like that they respect him saying no too,” another replied.

Mason is also the eldest of the Kardashian clan children, and it’s clear he’s not ready to follow the steps of his mom and aunts just yet. In fact, he might be taking a play out of Uncle Rob’s playbook, who has been entirely out of the public eye since 2017.

The famous pre-teen is growing up fast and is setting boundaries — and it’s good to see that even though the fame-happy Kardashians continue to live their lives publicly, they respect him for bowing out.