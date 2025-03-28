Kristin Chenoweth Is About To Become Part Of Your Annual Easter Soundtrack

If there’s one thing we all know about Kristin Chenoweth, it’s that she’s got range. Musical pun intended. There’s the fact that she’s a Tony Award-winning Broadway entertainer beloved for performances in You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown, and, of course, originating the role of Glinda in Wicked (with a full-circle cameo in last year’s mega-hit Wicked musical movie starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo). Also an Emmy Award winner, Chenoweth has enjoyed a ton of memorable TV and film roles over the years, including my personal favorite: playing excessively chipper Pie Hole employee Olive Snook in the 2007 dark comedy series Pushing Daisies. And on April 11, Chenoweth will lend her voice to a star-studded animated movie destined to become an Easter classic.

Chenoweth co-wrote the inspirational song “Live Like That” for The King of Kings from Angel Studios, which she belts out during the closing credits. The upcoming film (watch the trailer here) is inspired by the short story “The Life of Our Lord” by Charles Dickens — and, of course, by the story of Jesus Christ.

And talk about a star-studded cast! The King of Kings features Oscar Isaac as Jesus, Kenneth Branagh as Charles Dickens, Uma Thurman as Catherine Dickens, Mark Hamill as King Herod, Pierce Brosnan as Pontius Pilate, Forest Whitaker as Peter, Ben Kingsley as High Priest Caiaphas, and Roman Griffin Davis as Walter Dickens. Not credited? The Dickens’ cat Willa, a total scene-stealer.

When I had the chance to chat with Chenoweth, who’s set to star in the Broadway show The Queen of Versailles later this year, she opened up about the personal significance of the song, a special little “Easter egg,” and whether or not we’ll see her revisit any more nostalgic roles soon.

Scary Mommy: What does it mean to you to be able to contribute this to the movie?

Kristin Chenoweth: Well, this is the first time that I've ever been asked to write for a film. I think by the time the information got to me, my manager said, ‘How hard do you want to work? Because they need it in two weeks.’ So, I gathered some of the best songwriters in Nashville, and we wrote it in five days. Two days later, I was in the studio. I recorded it in an afternoon, edited it, and then sent it off. Lucky for me, they really jumped to the idea of the song.

Obviously, this is about the Resurrection and Easter, and a special holiday for me personally. But I wanted the song to also be able to reach people of all faiths, or no faith. And so, I was very careful in how I wrote it, how we wrote it, and I just couldn't be happier with the response it's been getting. Honored is the word that comes to mind for me. I love that my song's in it, but I'm glad that the story is going to be out there in a way where I think a lot of people will be able to receive it.

SM: Yeah, and you know, it’s funny because there aren’t a lot of Easter movies you can watch as a family.

KC: Yes, yes, and this is one. I mean, kids are going to love it, and I think adults do, too. It's beautiful.

SM: You mentioned the song being able to appeal to everyone, so I want to circle to a specific line — ‘I want to go back to that place, see more good than bad.’ I think people are craving that feeling so much right now. How do you keep this message in perspective in your life?

KC: Well, I think, first of all, I forgive myself on days when I'm not optimistic. I think it's important to just be like, yeah, not every day is grand and rainbows, but when they are, be grateful. And when they do come, those down days, try to turn it around. Life is short.

And I do look back at a time when I was a child. This is part of the inspiration of the song. You know, that little boy in the movie, he's just wide-eyed, and so wanting to hear and learn and feel and play. So much of that we lose as we grow up, and we shouldn't. God gave us that childlike quality in all of us, and I do think that I've managed somehow to ... some might call immaturity, but maybe that's why I love to act and sing. I love to play, and there's that quality throughout the film. I just wanted that to musically match.

SM: This is the first major animated Biblical movie since The Prince of Egypt, and there’s this line in the song ‘Nothing is impossible if you believe’ that made me think of ‘When You Believe’ by Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston. Did you feel a special connection to them through this? Is it almost like a little Easter egg?

KC: I wish I could take credit for that exact line, but one of the writers came up with it, and I went, ‘Oh, my gosh, it does feel like an Easter egg.’ I'm really impressed that you caught that because I thought the same thing ... I loved it, and I want Stephen [Schwartz, who wrote ‘When You Believe’ and composed Wicked] to hear it because I'll go, ‘I hope you know you inspired that a little bit.’

SM: It’s hard to believe it’s been almost 30 years since The Prince of Egypt. What makes the timing for this movie and this song so fitting now, in 2025?

KC: Well, in Prince of Egypt, certainly Jesus is mentioned and in there, but this movie is about the Son of God. I think a lot of times, especially nowadays, the name Jesus can make people scared or uncomfortable ... and I think maybe no one's ever done it because they're scared to touch it. That's another reason why I'm proud of Angel Studios for doing it. Think how many people celebrate the meaning of Easter — this will be the epic movie that they have for their holiday, for our holiday.

And it's been in the works for 10 years. They started in 2015, then they got held up by the pandemic, and they kept plugging away. And here we are in '25, and it's done ... Charles Dickens wrote this for his kids, but he never wanted it printed. He wanted it to be just for them until he died.

SM: I love that detail about Charles Dickens and this story that was a tradition for the author. Since the movie is coming out right before Easter, do you have any special Easter traditions you love to do each year?

KC: I've kind of kept the ones I grew up with, which, you know, involves church, and then somewhere that we all agree on to go to dinner, and just being together. Sometimes, I don't get to do that because I'm working. That makes me sad. But I will find myself at church on Easter Sunday. There's no better feeling than to celebrate that particular moment. As a Christian person, you know, that's how we know where we're going and that we're forgiven.

So many times, I get angry and upset with people who are spewing hate or being mean to one another ... and on the cross, before he died, Jesus said, ‘Forgive them, Lord. They know not what they do.’ For me, it is something that I'm trying to put into my own vocabulary, in my own heart and mind and mouth. When someone hurts me, or I see injustice, or I see hate, I just say, ‘Forgive them, Lord. They don't know what they're doing. They don't know.’

SM: Well, we’re running out of time, but you know we can’t not talk about Wicked! What’s your hope for Ariana and Cynthia as they move forward in the franchise, and can we expect any more cameos from you?

KC: I think Idina and my cameos are done, but we certainly had a good time. It was so nice to go on set and watch these two, you know, pay homage to us but put their own stamp on the parts. Obviously, it's very layered, because we created them, and we're like, ‘Oh, man, I hope people don't forget about us.’ But the girls playing the parts are the perfect people.

I've known Ariana since she was 10 and am very close with her. I went through the audition process with her, and I just couldn't be happier for her and for Cynthia, who was just amazing. So what do I want for them? I want them to win the Academy Award next year, to be honest. I know life isn't about awards, but musicals are so very difficult, and they're very difficult to make real on screen. In fact, Wicked brought musicals back to screen.

SM: 100%. Last quick question: We all LOVED Pushing Daisies. What are the chances we can get some sort of reboot?

KC: Oh, thank you. I would love a reboot. I'm still open, and I know our writer is so open. The only problem we've discussed is that the character of Anna Friel, as she plays Chuck, she can't age. Because remember, she never changes. So Anna's like, ‘Well, who's going to play me?’ And then, there's sometimes that you think, you know what? Sometimes you shouldn't go back. You should let that be the gem, the little precious treasure that it was.

There's talk about maybe doing a Broadway Pushing Daisies. I would think Broadway would lend itself well to that piece, and I've encouraged Bryan Fuller, our writer, to do that. But I would love to know what happens with Chuck and Olive and Ned and all of the characters. What happened after?

So I would love to reboot it ... that was one of the happiest times of my life. I loved that job.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.