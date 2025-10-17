Kylie Kelce Admits She Hates The Phrase: "We're Pregnant!"

One thing we love about Kylie Kelce is that she is not going to sugarcoat a damn thing, and on her hit podcast “Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce,” she gives her takes on some of the messier, less-glamorous aspects of motherhood, kids, and being a wife, and she gets it on the nose every single time.

Recently, she went off about a viral Reddit post surrounding a pregnant woman who was upset that her husband repeatedly used the phrase “we’re pregnant.”

Succinctly put, Kylie replied, “Who the f**k is we?”

“Men can be so annoying,” the wife of Jason Kelce quipped, before admitting, “Now I do think I've corrected myself a couple times on this show about me saying ‘we were pregnant’ or ‘we got a positive pregnancy test.’ ”

However, Kylie strongly related to the pregnant woman, saying, “I completely see where this woman is coming from. Also, being on the other side of things, being out of pregnancy, that feels like my brain during pregnancy. This rant that she went on, it feels like I feel like I'm having an out-of-body experience, and I'm just, like, angry typing on Reddit. To her credit, they are not pregnant. She is pregnant.”

Kylie also agreed with a commenter who recommended the couple switch to the phrase “we’re expecting,” as a compromise.

“You're both expecting,” she said, before adding, “Coming from someone who does not enjoy being pregnant, I understand the frustration. He is not building a human. He is not tired like a pregnant person can be. He probably likes the smell of food, which is honestly one of the most infuriating things about pregnancy.”

She also adds that Jason, with whom she shares daughters Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 6 months, did not say “we’re pregnant.”

Kylie joked that her husband might be a “fast learner.”

“I wonder if there was a moment while I was mean during pregnancy — because I am mean during pregnancy,” Kylie suggested.

“And postpartum me can be like, ‘Wow, I was in a bad mood. That was, wow, she was grumpy.’ I wonder if there was a moment in time where I said something along the lines of like ‘we're pregnant. No, we're not. I'm pregnant.’ Where he was just like, ‘Oh, okay. Don't say we're pregnant,’ because he's a smart guy.”