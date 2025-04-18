Kylie Kelce Explains Why She Lets Her Husband Jason Sleep While She Takes Care of Their Newborn At Night

On a recent episode of her hit podcast Not Gonna Lie, Kylie Kelce shared new details about her co-parenting style with her husband, Jason Kelce.

The 33-year-old podcaster and the 37-year-old retired NFL star recently welcomed their fourth daughter, Finnley, and the couple are already parents to 5-year-old Wyatt, 4-year-old Ellie, and 2-year-old Bennett.

While chatting about life with a newborn, Kylie explained why she allows Jason to sleep while she takes care of the overnight feedings and tends to Finnley. And before you all start to throw side-eye at Jason, Kylie swears this was her idea and just the way she likes it!

“Overnights with a newborn, for us, typically mean that I’m waking up and doing feeds and Jason is sleeping, so that he can man the toddlers during the day. That’s how I like it,” she said on a new episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast.

“This is not like a decision-making, ‘Oh, let the man sleep.’ No. He needs sleep to be able to chase toddlers during the day, so that I can continue to sit with a child,” she added.

While this arrangement might not work for everyone, when you have three other little kids to look after during the day, having at least one well-rested adult comes in handy!

During the postpartum episode of Kylie's Not Gonna Lie podcast, which premiered days after she welcomed her newborn, the podcaster opened up about how each of her three daughters reacted to their new baby sister. Kylie revealed that one of her daughters was "ticked" off about the new baby.

"Benny is still ticked. She is annoyed. She told me put baby down," Kylie said. "Wyatt is very excited. She keeps walking by and going, 'Oh my gosh. She's just so cute.'"

"Ellie is excited and wants to be helpful, and they both just wanna keep touching her piggies," she added. "It's funny because Ellie keeps coming by and saying, 'Can I touch your piggies?' And I'm like, 'She's sleeping.' And she's like, 'Okay. Can I touch your piggies?' So, yeah, we've had a few wake-up moments just because we needed to touch piggies, and she'll be better for it."