When Kylie Kelce appeared on the New Heights podcast, hosted by her husband, Jason Kelce, and brother-in-law Travis Kelce, I knew I needed so much more Kylie in my life.

She’s funny, straightforward, smart, and just a good person. And yes, I am going to humblebrag for a second and say that I can actually attest to her wholesome and down-to-earth nature as I have had the pleasure of speaking with Kylie on more than one occasion. She’s just great!

So, when she announced that she’d be launching her very own podcast, I could not be more thrilled.

Kylie announced on social media that she will be hosting a brand new upcoming digital series, Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, which premieres on Thursday, Dec. 5.

The podcast will be produced by the same team as New Heights, where the soon-to-be mom of four will discuss matters of parenting, social media, women's representation in sports, and more.

The news comes on the heels of Kylie revealing that she and Jason are expecting their fourth baby — another girl.

Kylie will also welcome special guests across sports, entertainment and the broader pop culture industry to join her on the series by Wave Sports + Entertainment show.

"I’m excited to have conversations with fascinating people and create a platform where I can be unapologetically myself while also setting the record straight on the many stories that circulate about my family," Kylie shared in a press release.

In an exclusive first look at Not Gonna Lie, Kylie introduces her series and admits it "took me a while to land on that name."

She lists a few other options they almost chose, like "The Kylie Kelce Show," "Yet Another Kelce Show," "Can I Be Honest," "To Be Fair," "TBH," "TBFH," "TBQFH," before adding, "Too many f**cking letters."

"But if you really want to know what this show is about, just know I was this close to calling it 'F*ck Around and Find Out,' " Kylie continues. "And I still might do it. Try me."

Kylie noted that she's excited to be starting a podcast, but qualifies that statement as several headlines pop up and cover the screen: "If everyone's gonna be talking about my family, you might as well hear it from me."