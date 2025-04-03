Kylie Kelce Shares The First Thing She Said When She Saw Her Daughter

Kylie Kelce has given birth to her fourth daughter with husband Jason Kelce and we’ve been waiting for this. Kylie introduced the little one — Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce — to the world on the latest episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie, which was recorded two days after giving birth and about 24 hours after coming home from the hospital. (More on that in a minute.) She talked about everything from the realities of postpartum life (not all “newborn bliss”) to her birth story, names they were considering but didn’t use (Colette/Cole would have been cute!) to our favorite detail: the first thing she said upon seeing Finn’s face.

So why did she decided to get back to work while still sitting on an ice pad? (IYKYK.)

“We gotta show the people,” she recalls telling her producer. “We gotta show them what postpartum looks like. I just thought it would be funny to record an episode with my baby. Isn’t this funny?”

She’s clearly a bit punchy throughout the episode, having only gotten about four hours of sleep the night before, but honestly it added to the episode’s charm. Those of us who’ve been in her place get it. Those who haven’t, well, it’s important to know what you’re in for.

“Though it seems that I’m just unhinged, I’m self-aware and unhinged,” Kylie half-joked. “It’s a great combination.”

She went on to talk about her induction, the familiarity of the Labor and Delivery ward (four pregnancies in you’re bound to make some friends there), and her sweet epidural nap. But our favorite detail was her reaction to seeing Finn for the first time.

“I’m pretty sure that when they picked her up from between my legs, I said ‘Oh! It’s another Kelce!’” she laughed. “You’ll have to go to Jason on that one because I think I blacked out.”

We also see it. Though she does note that babies usually look “like an alien” at first, so you kind of have to wait a few weeks to see what they’re really going to look like.

So how’s she doing? Good for the most part but it’s a mixed back. Kylie explains that she’s feeling better now that she’s given birth, saying that as soon as the placenta comes out she feels more like herself. But she also doesn’t sugarcoat things: she’s sitting on an ice pack, she’s running on very little sleep, and she knows the possibility of baby blues or even postpartum depression (again) is a possibility. But all things considered, things are going well.

Her two oldest daughters, Wyatt and Ellie, are excited and eager to help. They’re also quite fond of touching Finn’s “piggies” (feet), which Kylie asserts in another segment is the only acceptable spot to get handsy with a baby in order to avoid germs. But her third child and former youngest daughter, Benny, is still adjusting.

“She is annoyed,” Kylie reported. “She told me ‘put baby down,’ ‘why baby come?’ It’s not going great.” (We’ve been there: give it time!)

Kylie spent a lot of time diving into not just about her own experiences but experiences many new moms have but don’t necessarily talk about. No, “Newborn Bliss” is neither universal nor singular: you have all kinds of feelings in the postpartum period and not all of them are pleasant. Yes, it’s very important to have a “village” around you so you can talk to others about your weird thoughts (no, you’re probably not going to drop your baby down the stairs, but you can talk about the irrational, constant worry that you will: no one is going to judge you).

Most of us aren’t going to be back to any aspect of our normal lives so soon after giving birth, but we’re grateful to people like Kylie who highlight what that’s going to look like and urge us to be kind to ourselves.