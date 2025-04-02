Kylie Kelce Is Not Gonna Lie — Her Birth Plan Involves “A Fat Needle” In Her Back

Kylie Kelce is prepped and ready to give birth to baby #4 — at least, as prepared as anyone can be. Birth plans are great to have, and not always easy to stick to, depending on what they entail — in short, your baby might be coming when they want, how they want.

On a recent episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, Kelce shared her birth plan with listeners. But, before we get into the details, she reminded those with... we’ll say big feelings regarding her personal choices, that her medical decisions are really nobody’s business.

“Now I'll tell you exactly what my birth plan is,” Kelce said. “You don't need to have an opinion on it. You don't need to be worried about it. Because I'm going to tell you, this birth plan has been approved by me, myself and I, and my team of OBs.”

So, keep your opinions to yourself, people!

As for the details, Kelce only had one request.

“I just want a fat needle in my back,” she said. “That's it, I want a fat needle in my back that keeps the line in, so that when I need a little bumpity bump, to get that window gone (if you know, you know), then we can make that happen.”

I do not know, and frankly, I am scared. Please give this woman her epidural.

Kelce’s birth plan is short and sweet, and it’s that way for one reason: having a baby is unpredictable.

“You cannot make a plan and assume that that little muffin is gonna stick to it. And I'm just not prepared for disappointment on a day that a human is exiting my body, okay?” she said.

Ultimately, Kelce said she will be putting her faith in the medical staff delivering her baby.

“I truly believe that labor and delivery nurses are angels that have descended from heaven and landed on Earth. I trust and love my OBs,” she said.

The comment section stood squarely behind Kelce, defending her birth plans, and also sharing theirs.

“Louder for the people in the back!” one user said. “YOUR BIRTH plans is yours and yours only. No ifs or buts.”

“You get that needle! I went natural with my first two and got the needle for the third. Wish I had gotten it sooner!” a user shared.

“my birth plan was: we both live & a big fat deli sandwich after,” said another.

“I told my husband that some scientist spent his or her whole life making safe birth meds and I’m not going to be disrespectful 😜” another added.

Let’s just say, there was no shortage of love for epidurals in these comments.

Epidural or not, your birth plan should be what works for you, your baby and absolutely no one else.