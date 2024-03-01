Grab the popcorn — court is in session!
Crime, drama, action — procedural legal TV shows have it all! Plus, you’re guaranteed a new case nearly every episode. From Law & Order: SVU to Suits to The Good Wife, lawyers will feel right at home with this comprehensive viewing guide.
Exhibit A? This Breaking Bad prequel series centers on James M. McGill, Esq., aka Slippin’ Jimmy, aka Saul Goodman — in the years before he meets Walter White. Over six seasons, watch Saul’s spiral from small-time, working-class to egocentric and morally ambiguous.
