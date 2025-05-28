Disney's recent push of live-action films has been endearing — there's something incredibly special about seeing an animated movie you loved as a kid come to life through a live-action replica — but now the studio seems eager to start up some live-action *sequels.* After the Memorial Day success of Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch, rumors are circulating that a live-action Lilo & Stitch sequel might be in the works.

The 2002 animated film has had almost a cult-like following, with tons of fans clinging to the character of Stitch (formally known as Experiment 626) and the alien world he comes from. Magic Kingdom in Orlando even once had a Stitch attraction, and even before the live-action film was announced, it wasn't hard to find Stitch merchandise in Disney retailers. So when Disney announced a live-action version of Lilo & Stitch, fans were pumped — and it seems like for good reason. Over its Memorial Day weekend release, Lilo & Stitch earned $183 million at the domestic box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

However, even before the film's release, producers anticipated that the movie would be successful enough to warrant a sequel. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal a few days before the film's premiere, Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman said, "It feels like it's going to work very well, and it's the kind of property that lends itself to more."

What could a live-action Lilo & Stitch sequel be about?

Live-action Disney sequels are still pretty new, with Mufasa being one of the only live-action movies that isn't fully based on an original animated film. But the animated Lilo & Stitch did have a few sequels over the years, as well as a Disney Channel animated series, so there's no lack of inspiration to draw from for another sequel. And with so much of this movie paying homage to Hawaii, it's lovely to think that a Lilo & Stitch live-action sequel could bring in more Hawaiian actors and locations to showcase all the incredible island has to offer.

Plus — spoiler alert here! — the live-action movie may have already dropped a hint about the possible direction of a sequel. In the film, Jumba wants to return to space and experiment on Stitch to create a monster incapable of forming the kind of emotional connection he found with Lilo and her family. So, Jumba picks another monster from his collection to model Stitch after (or into): Experiment 627.

Fans of the OG animated movie know this is an Easter egg. Experiment 627 popped up in Stitch! The Movie as a foil to Stitch. Unlike our little blue chaos-loving buddy, 627 seems to be malicious to the core. While this reference could simply be a fun nod to the original film, it could also very well be setting up a central character in the sequel.

When would a sequel land?

There's no official word yet on if or when a Lilo & Stitch live-action sequel will be released, but considering this year's live-action Lilo & Stitch movie was first announced in 2018, it could be a little while before we hear any news.

Right now, you can head to movie theaters to see the live-action Lilo & Stitch, starring Maia Kealoha as Lilo, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Nani, Zach Galifianakis as Jumba, and Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles. Chris Sanders will be reprising his voice role as Stitch. A release date for Lilo & Stitch on streaming platforms has not been announced.