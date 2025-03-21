The Fan Casts For The Live-Action Tangled Are So Good, I’ll Cry If They Don’t Come True

There are so many good movies in the works right now. We’re blessed enough to be getting a Greta Gerwig-directed Chronicles of Narnia remake, and there’s a confirmed sequel to Disney’s Coco in the works. Another film we can’t wait to see: the live-action remake of Disney’s Tangled. While there have been no confirmed castings yet, we can’t help but get excited about who’s rumored to be up for the lead roles and to picture some seriously good fan casts onscreen as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider.

Disney announced they were green-lighting a live-action Tangled remake in 2024, and rumor has it that they’re hoping to sign on The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey to bring this musical movie to life in all its glory. The film would be part of Disney’s push to turn a slew of their animated classics into live-action movies, as they did with The Lion King and the forthcoming Snow White and Lilo & Stitch remakes.

Not much else is known about the Tangled reboot yet, but there are some fun cast rumors circulating online.

Rumored cast members in the live-action Tangled

What we don’t know is really anything about the cast. Disney hasn’t confirmed any cast news yet, though there have been some rumors about who’s up for some very important roles. Avantika Vandanapu (Mean Girls, 2024) was also rumored to be screen testing for the role back in 2024, sparking a wave of racist hate against the actress for daring to play a white, blonde princess. We say her beautiful singing voice would definitely do the character justice, and if you don’t have anything nice to say, let it go (wrong Disney movie, but you get it).

Yahoo Entertainment reports that “according to popular internet scooper Daniel Richtman, Florence Pugh is the frontrunner to play Rapunzel in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Tangled.” The outlet says another internet gossip account on X called MyTimeToShineHello claims to have seen Taylor Swift’s name on a casting sheet for the part of Rapunzel. Again, Disney hasn’t confirmed any of these rumors; they’re just what’s circulating right now.

As for Mother Gothel, both Demi Moore and Kathryn Hahn are rumored options for the role, according to Yahoo Entertainment. These speculations came from those same internet scoopers.

Fan casts for the live-action Tangled

Rapunzel

TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

Now, who do Tangled fans want to see play their favorite princess? Sabrina Carpenter is a popular choice, and she has even earned Mandy Moore’s approval (she voiced Rapunzel in the animated movie), StyleCaster reports. As much as Carpenter looks like Rapunzel and could certainly lend her an incredible singing voice, the songstress is kind of on a massive world tour right now and busy raking in awards. But she has done some acting in the past, including roles on the Disney Channel, so switching gears from the stage to the big screen doesn’t seem totally implausible.

Other popular fan casts include Emma Myers (Wednesday), Meg Donnelly (Zombies), and Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie).

Flynn Rider

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Milo Manheim (Zombies) seems to be the most frequent fan cast for the part of Flynn Rider. With his haphazard wavy hair and strong jawline, it’s easy to see why. Redditors also mention Austin Butler (Elvis), Derek Klena (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), and Fabien Frankel (House of the Dragon).

Folks online also bring up the idea that Disney may choose to cast up-and-coming actors in the roles of Flynn and Rapunzel, considering she’s 18 and he’s in his early 20s. So, maybe we’ll have a new heartthrob to swoon over.

Mother Gothel

Phillip Faraone/VF25/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross is a Mother Gothel fan cast I wouldn’t have thought of, but I really, really love. Pop Culture Planet also lists Anne Hathaway, Andie MacDowell, and Cher among their picks. Carla Gugino and Kristin Chenoweth both come up on Reddit and would absolutely slay the part. But the most popular fan cast online, across the board, is Donna Murphy, the actress and singer who voiced Mother Gothel in the animated Tangled back in 2010.

With so many incredible options to play our beloved Tangled characters, there’s really no way this movie doesn’t turn out amazing.