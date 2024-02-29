PSA: Stop Bullying The Little Girl Who Went Viral For Singing The National Anthem

A video of an eight-year-old girl, Kinsley Murray, singing the national anthem at a Pacers game is going viral. Her elaborate (and patriotic) outfit and unconventional arrangement perked ears to the point where the video — posted on the official Pacers’ TikTok page — has racked up over 15 million views.

The entire video is a recipe for virality, and with that, internet trolls who crawl out of the absolute depths of hell with one goal: rip a child apart.

Comments on the video range from the tame, “This was the longest rendition of the national anthem I have ever sat through” to “That was torture. I couldn't listen after the 5 second mark.”

Several others compared the young girl’s rendition to the infamous version singer Fergie performed during the 2020 NBA All-Star game. That video had gone down in history, of course. However, Fergie was a grown adult, used to criticism and not-so-great feedback from fans. Murray is in elementary school.

One TikTok user lambasted the general public who went in on Murray and her rendition of the song, shaming them for making fun of a little girl pursuing her passion and being brave AF.

“Hey, this is just a quick PSA that the little girl that you're all making fun of for singing the national anthem at that NBA show. She's a child. She's a little girl,” TikTok user Kaylee Kron noted in her video. “Like, super don't care what you have to say about her singing voice.”

“Do you know how much bravery it takes to get up on stage in front of that many people and show your talent? How many of you would have the same bravery to do exactly the same?”

Kron then points to a study that showed, that statistically, boys are raised to be “brave,” while girls are raised to be perfect. (And we all know how that turns out later in life.)

“And these are the most amazing examples of that to be true. This little girl gets out there and is incredibly brave. I don't care about the discourse around her voice. Could not care less because this is a little girl, but it's really interesting that instead of pointing at how brave she is, you're making fun of her for not being perfect. Bizarre. Bizarre.”

According to NBC News, 75% of adults have a fear of public speaking, also known as glossophobia. This means that more than 200 million people feel nervous about speaking to others. Now, imagine being a young girl, hyper-aware of your appearance and mannerisms, and also fearful of what others think. Then, overcoming that anxiety to let your light shine.

That is true courage.

Murray should be an example for everyone of what it means to be yourself and be proud. Now, should her parents have stepped in and maybe guided her towards a different outfit or less extra version of the song, knowing she’d be broadcasted on social media and torn to shreds? Yes, 100%. There probably should have been some foresight into that.

Let’s just hope they’re doing their best to keep her off the internet and out of the TikTok comment section.