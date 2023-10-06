If the end of Secret Invasion’s first season has left a Marvel-sized hole in your heart, take comfort in knowing that Loki Season 2 is finally here. Set to premiere Oct. 5 on Disney+, the second installment revolves around Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, the God of Mischief, as he faces his biggest challenge yet: timeslipping. As per the trailer, Loki is quite literally being pulled through time with no control over where he goes — or even when he goes. And considering that timeslipping is supposed to be impossible in the TVA (Time Variance Authority), that makes fixing the problem a little tricky. Luckily, this trickster doesn’t give up that easily — in any universe.

Yes, Season 2 is already looking to be chock-full of familiar faces (including Miss Minutes!), multiverse hijinks, and saving the world (or all worlds) from total destruction. You know, just standard MCU type of stuff. Yet, considering how expansive the franchise has become, with so many Marvel movies and shows having accumulated throughout the years, one can’t help but wonder what the future has in store for this villain-turned-hero. Could Loki be renewed for a third season? Fans definitely shouldn’t rule the idea out.

Will Loki get another season?

At this time, Disney has yet to greenlight a third season of the series, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t happen eventually. Sometimes streamers wait to see how a new season does before signing up for more seasons. Other times, it’s more about the availability of the cast and if they’re willing to come back for more. Then there’s the writing itself to think about and if there are any new storylines that still need to be told.

Either way, there’s a lot that goes into the whole renewal process, but considering how well-received the first season was — and how no amount of Marvel content ever seems to be enough — there’s a solid chance Loki could return for more mayhem.

Who will return for Season 3?

That’s a difficult one to answer given that the show hasn’t been renewed yet and we have no idea what happens throughout the course of Season 2. Odds are that Hiddleston would be reprising the central role of Loki and one would hope Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) would be back for more as well. (That is, assuming they make it out of Season 2 in one piece.) But until we get more information on the matter your guess is as good as mine.

Photo by Gareth Gatrell. © 2023 MARVEL.

When will Season 3 premiere?

Again, since there’s no official news on if a third season is even happening, it’s impossible to say when this hypothetical season would premiere, especially with the ongoing writer’s strike currently taking place. (Though, given the tentative agreement that’s been reached, that hopefully won’t be a factor for much longer!) Season 1 debuted in 2021 with Season 2 coming out over two years later. If that pattern persists then fans could see something in 2025, but really who knows at this point?

What will Season 3 be about?

Not to sound like a broken record, but without knowing how Season 2 will end, it’s really tough to say what Season 3 would be about. But when you’re dealing with something as vast and infinite as the multiverse, there would undoubtedly be plenty of exciting universes and realities to dive into. Loki is known for being a lot of things over the years, but boring certainly isn’t one of them.