Exciting news coming from the Love Is Blind camp! One of the show’s success stories, Alexa and Brennon Lemieux are going to be parents! The Season 3 couple are expecting their first baby together, according to People.

“We wanted this to happen and so we're just grateful to be here,” Alexa, 29, told the outlet. “It's been such a big part of my life [and] I'm the worst secret keeper ... so I'm ready for it to be out there!”

“I just love looking in the mirror, because I remember not being pregnant and looking in the mirror and [thinking], ‘Oh, I just can't wait for something to be there,’” she continued. “Now there is, and I'm like, I love it! I just lay my hands on my stomach and just rub it all the time. I'm obsessed.”

The couple revealed that the journey to this pregnancy was not easy, sharing that they had been trying for over a year. At one point, Alexa feared that having children would not be in the cards for them.

“We've been trying for almost a year and a half, so it was a lot. I went through some fertility treatments and nothing worked,” Alexa explains. “I was really nervous that maybe we're never going to be able to have kids.”

"For me personally, and this isn't how I view women, but I was put on this earth to be a mom," she continues. "Since I was a child, [I would be asked], 'What do you want to be when you're older?' And people are like, I want to be a princess or an astronaut or whatever it is. I was like, 'I want to be a mom.' That's all I ever wanted to be."

In a moment so many can relate to, Alexa confessed that once things weren’t happening quickly, she went through a dark time, questioning her womanhood.

"And so, it was just a very down time for me. I was really going through it because I'm like I can't do the one thing that I feel like I was put on this earth to do," she admitted. "And for me, it strips you of your womanhood. That's what it felt like. And feeling like I was broken."

Brennon, 33, had more of a wait-and-see approach, taking life lessons from his unconventional love story with Alexa.

“Everybody always says the same thing ... which is when you least expect something to happen, it will happen. That was the case meeting each other. I had stopped dating, seeing people. She had stopped, and we just met on a show so it was by happenstance. And the same thing with this, which is you don't really expect anything to happen and it happened. So it's always good,” he said.

The exciting news comes on the heels of another Love Is Blind couple who announced they were expecting in November 2023.

Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski, who met and got married on Season 4, recently posted some adorable shots from their babymoon in Maui.

“A little more sunshine and bliss 😎,” Zack cheekily captioned the set of photos on Instagram. Congratulations to both couples!

Season 6 of Love Is Blind will become available (appropriately) on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2024.