It seems like just yesterday we were watching the dumpster fire that was season 5 of Love Is Blind, the Netflix reality show in which people try to discover whether or not you can fall in love with someone you’ve never seen before, while contestants drink out of opaque golden wine glasses and ruin each other’s lives.

Everyone’s in tight agreement that last season was the most painful one to watch, but does that mean we won’t try again and watch another season?

Absolutely not.

And Netflix isn’t done either.

On Tuesday, the streaming giant announced that not only will Love Is Blind return for a sixth season, but that they’ve green-lit season 7, too.

Here’s what we know.

When will season 6 of Love Is Blind premiere?

Season 6 will become available on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2024. Which is obviously a coincidence. There’s no premiere date yet for season 7 of the show. In the past, this show has been released a few episodes at a time each week for several weeks in a row.

Where will season 6 of Love Is Blind take place?

After previous seasons in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Portland, Seattle, and Houston, the crew of Love Is Blind is taking off for beautiful Charlotte, North Carolina. Again, we don’t know where season 7 takes place yet, we just know it’s going to exist, eventually.

Will season 6 of Love Is Blind be better than season 5?

One thing that even the biggest Love is Blind fans will agree on is that season 5 of the show was not the best. Even this very serious fan, writing an article about Love is Blind, fully admits to fast-forwarding through the wedding preparations to get to the “I don’ts” and move on with her life. Will season 6 be better, or continue on a downward trend? It’s really hard to say. The only way to find out is to clear your calendar for Valentine’s Day and enter your own personal pod — the only where it’s just you on a couch, watching TV for four hours.

Is there a Love Is Blind season 6 trailer yet?

No, there’s not an official trailer with any sort of fresh look. On December 12, Netflix released a little teaser video where they announced the two new seasons, but it doesn’t give any inside look at any of the contestants or storylines at all. The teaser shows a woman walking down the pod hallway and entering a pod, only to find co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey still working on the set (in formal wear, of course). We’re going to have to wait another minute for a real trailer.