The Love Is Blind Season 7 Reunion Questions We *Really* Need Answered

Tonight’s the night! The Love is Blind Season 7 reunion airs on Netflix on Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. EST. All our couples — both married and broken up — will return, along with a panel of alum from previous seasons to chime in and pepper the newbies with questions. And, of course, our hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return to poke, prod, and pry the information we most desire from everyone on the reunion stage. These are all the questions we really hope they ask... though anything the Lacheys don’t broach, Marissa’s mom probably will. She seems to have no fear.

Season 7 saw no shortage of drama, and since the season wrapped, much more has unfolded online. We’ve seen Hannah self-flagellating for how mean she was to Nick, Garrett with a ‘90s heartthrob haircut, and Marissa gushing about her love for romantasy books (same, girl). Of course, all that doesn’t come close to Tyler’s maybe-a-dad-but-not-and-was-he-fully-honest-with-Ashley scandal. All the key players will be in attendance, so we’ll see what they have to say for themselves.

Netflix has also confirmed that Bliss and Zack, Nancy, AD, and Marshall will all return to the reunion stage this time, though we hope that we don’t spend a ton of time checking in with the alum. We have a lot of burning questions for the Season 7 cast we desperately need answered

.

01 “Hannah, how is Katie your ‘best friend in the whole wide world’ when you met her nine days ago?” A question for the ages, truly. We all remember where we were when we heard Hannah insist that she turned her fiancé Nick from a “boy into a man,” but nothing was quite as confusing as her also insisting that Katie, the woman Nick had a connection with in the pods and spoke to once he was engaged to Hannah, was somehow Hannah’s “best friend in the whole wide world.” Girl. Didn’t you two also just meet in the pods? What kind of insane connections are you trying to trick everyone into believing?

02 “Leo, if you don’t want people to fall in love with you for your money, then why do you keep talking about your money?” Make it make sense, Leo.

03 “What did the texts Stephen sent to the other woman actually say, Monica?” And don’t give me that dumb “they were freaky” or “I’m not trying to kink-shame, but they were bad” stuff. I want an exact retelling.

04 “Garrett, how on earth did you think a woman saying she didn’t want to share her ethnicity with you on a show called Love is Blind made her seem ‘calculating’?” For an astrophysicist, you sure sounded dumb in that moment, Garrett.

05 “Monica, exactly how many flowers do you need lavished on you every day?” I really liked Monica in the pods, but once she came out and kept reminding Stephen about how much she needed flowers and that “gifts” were her love language, I sort of lost the appeal.Gifts are absolutelya fine love language, but I’ve always felt it meant more about giving andreceiving, and that it’s not always about the gift so much as feeling loved by a gift — like a cup of coffee for you in the morning or making your favorite dinner. Hearing her say over and over that she needs flowers... like, girl. Just give Stephen a guidebook on what you need, and he can put in a standing order for a dozen roses each week.

06 “Hannah, if you’re so much more financially astute than Nick is, then why did you quit your job to come be on a reality show?” Please. Help me understand. And don’t say “for love,” because we don’t believe you. (I’m imagining me sitting between Nick and Vanessa when I say “we,” by the way.)

07 “Ramses, what the f*ck is wrong with you?” And I need Nick Lachey to say it exactly like that, because it’s clear Ramses is not the one and will probably be a disrespectful toad to Vanessa.

08 “Tyler... what’s the story, my dude?” If you watched this season, you know Tyler told Ashley that he donated his sperm to a friend to have children with her wife. Since then, that friend and her (now ex) wife have added to this story, saying Tyler is much more involved in the children’s lives than he let on. If Nick and Vanessa don’t ask about this whole debacle, we may as well not have a reunion at all.We just hope the kids are happy and healthy, whatever the truth is.

09 “Marissa, how did it make you feel to have Ramses attack you for your military background despite him knowing all about this in the pod?” Marissa is an angel on earth and I will do anything to protect her, but I need to know her answer here. Because Ramses just swept in and thought he could... what? Make her cry? Make her feel bad for her past? Try and teach her a lesson? Gross, gross, gross. Red flags everywhere.

10 “Brittany, be truthful — did you just say yes to Leo’s proposal so he would take you to Miami and then you could dump his ass for making you feel second-best?” Because I think that’s what you did and oops, I think you dropped your crown.

11 “Marissa, how did you not lose your cool on Ramses at all during the intimacy conversations?” If I were in your position, I’d still be sitting in jail for the charges I caught.

12 “Stephen, do you regret calling Monica a mutt?” She may have laughed it off, but that feels like the kind of thing you do not say to someone in your first conversation about race.

13 “Also, Stephen, where do you get your sleep studies done?” As a mom, I would really like to get a little tipsy before dozing off in a bed that is not located in my home. So weird, I know, but none of the sleep labs near me have bars in them.

14 “Taylor, where did the bottom half of your wedding dress go?” When Taylor tried on her dress in front of her mom and all the other gals, it was a floor-length gown. But when she walked up the aisle, suddenly it was just missing the bottom half of the skirt.

15 “Alex, I have to know — how long was that nap?” It’s obvious Tim and Alex didn’t really gel from the very moment they met — she literally kept telling him to stop being his silly self — but that last fight before they broke up where Tim said he was upset that Alex napped while his family was visiting? I just need more clarification. Also, where were those wings from that were so good you couldn’t wait to eat them? Inquiring, wing-loving minds need to know.

Here’s hoping this Love is Blind reunion gets to all of our burning questions and more.