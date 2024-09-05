Pass the gold wine goblet and arrange all the fancy pillows — Love Is Blind Season 7 is officially on its way. Hot on the heels of Season 6, which might have been the most insane of all the Love Is Blind seasons, Love Is Blind Season 7 is set in our nation’s capital, and I, for one, can not wait. Give me my notebook... I've got things to write down.

The season synopsis reads: “The hit reality series is back for a seventh season, following a new set of singles from Washington, D.C. — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.”

Ready to return to the pods? It’s happening soon. Here’s everything we know so far about the new season.

When does Love Is Blind Season 7 premiere?

Save the date on your calendar now because the new season drops on Netflix on Oct. 2.

Love Is Blind Season 7 follows closely behind Love Is Blind: U.K., which had pretty fantastic reviews if Instagram comments are to be taken accurately. (I say they are.) This all means that in one calendar year, we've had three seasons of people hiding behind walls and getting super dressed up to eat sushi on couches and talk to each other, and I am 100% here for it. We're getting spoiled by Netflix, and Netflix knows it.

Is there a trailer yet?

There is basically zero information so far — no trailer, no sneak peeks, no Instagram profiles to stalk. But we do know the new Love Is Blind season is set in D.C., which is sure to bring some serious characters into the glam halls. (I'm secretly hoping there will be some "Republican or Democrat" pillow talk happening before these meetings.) But no matter where the season is set, you know there's sure to be plenty of drama.

What can fans expect?

Truth be told, I'm not sure anything can beat the insanity of Love Is Blind Season 6. From finding out after the show was over that lovable Trevor was actually with someone before he showed up to the house to the infamous "People say I look like Megan Fox" line, there was so much to cringe at. Season 6 was my first season of Love Is Blind, and while my husband rolled his eyes, it only took one episode before I had him hanging out in the living room, full-on covering his face in embarrassment at some of the worst moments.

Charlotte, North Carolina, Season 6's setting, made for a great mix of people, and I'm sure Washington, D.C., will do the same. It's unclear at the moment whether Netflix will release the entire season at once or go in batches as it has previously, but I'd guess the show will keep its same format. It honestly is nice to have a little suspense, and since it's easy to find the contestants on social media once the show starts, it would be a real debacle to have the entire season spoiled in such quick fashion.

So, while you're getting your pumpkin goodies and all your spooky gear out, be sure to save some time on Oct. 2 for Love Is Blind Season 7. It's sure to be an absolute hot mess, as always.