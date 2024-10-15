https://www.romper.com/entertainment/nicole-polizzi-snooki-family-dinner-interviewThe Bachelor. 90 Day Fiance. Big Brother. Love Is Blind. We all have a favorite reality TV show, and from it, our very favorite cast members and couples. While it’s true that many couples who find love on these shows don’t stand the test of time, there are some who do, and many of them go on to start families together. This list is devoted to them: the fan-favorite reality TV couples-turned-parents.

Personally, I was raised on reality TV. My mom and sister watched Big Brother and Survivor religiously, and when I was a teen, I watched more than my fair share of Jersey Shore, Teen Mom, and The Real World (MTV, bring this one back, I beg you). Below Deck reruns were playing on the hospital room TV when I gave birth to my son. And even with all that watching, there are still some specific cast members who stand out in our memories. The couples that met and fell in love — especially those that didn’t even meet on a dating show — will always be memorable, and it’s so sweet seeing some of them announce pregnancies and new babies.

So, here are some of our favorite reality TV couples who’ve had kids together (and stayed together themselves), starting with Snooki and Jionni.

01 Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi & Jionni LaValle It was the year 2010 — simpler times. Snooki and Jionni met at Karma, the nightclub made famous by the Jersey Shore cast, while Snooki was filming. The pair made it official and went on to film many more installments of the show together before welcoming their first child, Lorenzo, in 2012. Jionni and Snooki tied the knot in 2014, the same year their second baby, Giovanna, was born. Then, along came little Angelo in 2019. Now, Snooki is the proud mother meatball of her family of five.

02 Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Ah, yes, one of the founding couples of the We Survived Reality TV club. Heidi and Spencer met and began dating while starring in the MTV reality series The Hills. Speidi eloped to Cabo San Lucas in 2008, where they were officially married. In 2010, Heidi filed for divorce but called it off after a couple of months, later admitting it was all for publicity. Super chill. Anyway, the pair welcomed their first son, Gunner, in 2017 and a second little boy, Ryker, in November of 2022.

03 Arie Luyendyk & Lauren Burnham Luyendyk Every season of The Bachelor promises to be the most dramatic one yet, but Arie Luyendyk’s season has yet to be topped, TBH. He asked Becca Kufrin to marry him but later broke off their engagement — which was televised — and he rekindled things with Lauren Burnham. The couple married in January 2019 and welcomed their first daughter, Alessi, in May of the same year. In June of 2021, the family welcomed twins Lux and Senna.

04 Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk Raven and Adam are another beloved Bachelor Nation couple. Raven was a finalist on Nick Viall’s season of the show, returning to Bachelor in Paradise Season 4, where she met Bachelorette Season 13 alum Adam Gottschalk and fell in love. The pair were meant to be married in May 2020, but they postponed until April 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. Their first child, Gates, was born on January 18, 2022, via an emergency C-section. Their second little one, Max, joined the family on July 23, 2023.

05 Alexa & Brennon Lemieux Brennon and Alexa met on Season 3 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind, falling in love in the pods and ultimately saying yes at the altar on their wedding day. In January of 2024, they announced on Instagram they were expecting their first baby. Little girl Vienna was born on July 31, 2024, and the new parents have shared many sweet snapshots of her since.

06 Loren & Alexei Brovarnik Loren and Alexei stole America’s hearts on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance, where Loren was so incredibly open about living with Tourette syndrome and her anxiety about passing it on to her kids one day. The pair had two separate weddings so both their Israeli and American families could attend, but they were officially wed for the first time in 2015. Since then, they’ve welcomed son Shai (2020), son Asher (2021), and daughter Ariel (2022).

07 Jamie Otis & Doug Hehner Season 1 of Married At First Sight actually does have some successful alums — Jamie and Doug, who were married on the show in 2014. In 2016, the couple endured a pregnancy loss before welcoming their first baby in 2017, a girl named Henley. After another loss in 2018, rainbow baby Hendrix joined the family in May of 2020. Most recently, Jamie gave birth to twins Huxley and Hawkins in September 2024. The family lives in Sarasota, Florida, which meant all five evacuated for Hurricane Milton when it made landfall the second week of October. All is well, and the family is safe (if not tired, because newborns).

08 Jessica Graf & Cody Nickson Jess and Cody were the showmance in season 19 of Big Brother, winning even more fans when they competed as a team on The Amazing Race. Nickson was already a proud dad of daughter Paisley when they met. The pair married in October of 2018 — they had announced in September that they were expecting their first child together — and welcomed daughter Maverick in March 2019. They now share three more daughters together: Atlas, Carter, and baby Gemma, born in December 2023.

09 Bayleigh Dayton & Chris Williams Y’all remember Bayleigh and Swaggy C? This couple met and fell in love on Big Brother Season 20. In February, the pair posted a joint Instagram celebrating their fifth year of marriage and their two little ones. Daughter Alora was born in August 2022, and son Christopher — named after his dad — came along in January of 2024.

10 Elizabeth & Andrei Castravet Elizabeth and Andrei were one of the most controversial couples in 90 Day Fiance’s history — and no one had more to say about the pairing than Elizabeth’s family. These lovebirds got married in December 2017 and now share two little ones: Eleanor, 5, and Winston, 2.

11 Zack Goytowski & Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski Season 4 Love Is Blind couple Bliss and Zack definitely had some ups and downs. Zack actually proposed to Irina Solomonova in the pods, but their engagement ended days later. Viewers watched Zack win back Bliss’s trust and heart, and they married one another on the finale episode. Now, the pair share baby girl Galileo, who was born in February 2024.

12 Colby & Madlyn Kissinger Season 1 of The Ultimatum on Netflix was a wild ride, and Colby Kissinger was not well-received by the show’s new fans. That said, he and Madlyn Ballatori did wind up getting engaged on the finale. Well, haters can stand down because the couple is still together, and they now share daughters Josie, 2, and Conrad, 1. But just wait: They announced in September that baby No. 3 is on the way.

Who are your fave reality TV families?