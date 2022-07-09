Machine Gun Kelly Karaokes Beyoncé Classic With His Daughter Casie

Machine Gun Kelly contains multitudes. The rocker is known for his PDA and blood-drinking antics with fiancé Megan Fox, but he also has a fun, age-appropriate silly side that comes out when he is with his 12-year-old daughter Casie. Case in point? This adorable video of MGK and Casie rocking out to Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love” at a get-together with some friends.

“Parenting” the “Die in California” singer captioned the video of the duet on his Instagram. In the video, he raps along to Jay-Z’s part as his daughter, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon, effortlessly picks up where he left off on the verse.

In the snippet, onlookers cheer along as the father daughter duo duets on a porch. The two pass the mic back and forth, and when it’s in Casie’s hands, MGK goes into full hype dad mode and gets the people going.

The Good Mourning star’s comment section was instantly flooded with support and love for the cool dad moment. “Legends make legends,” wrote one. “The coolest dad and kid ever,” wrote another.

The pop punk rocker has always shared moments with his daughter, and it seems like the “Emo Girl” singer is doing this whole dad thing right. In the trailer for MGK’s upcoming Hulu documentary Life in Pink, Casie notes that not many people get to see her dad as anything but the wild rocker who smashed a champagne flute on his head.

“People say that stuff about my dad,” Casie says in the trailer. “But you only see one side.” The trailer also features footage of Colson and Casie grabbing lunch and hanging out backstage before one of MGK’s shows. The singer also recalls a moment when he had a weapon pulled on him when he was with his daughter.

Colson has previously referred to his daughter as his best friend, and even said that he trusts her feedback when it comes to his music more than anyone else. “I trust her opinion more than I trust my own now,” he explained to Kelly Clarkson in 2021. She’s never afraid to give the most honest feedback, and has one catchphrase when the song isn’t working for her: “She goes, ‘You thought you ate that?’”

Honest, playful, father-daughter relationships: love to see them.