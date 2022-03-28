Blue Ivy Performed At The Oscars Next To Her Mom Beyoncé

While the world exchanges hot takes about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the morning after the Oscars, there’s another option: obsessively re-watching Beyoncé’s stunning performance — her first live performance since the pandemic started, and her daughter Blue Ivy’s first Oscar performance ever.

Queen Bey performed her song “Be Alive,” which was nominated for a Best Original Song Oscar from King Richard, the tennis-centered film that follows the meteoric rise of Venus and Serena Williams under the guidance of their parents and coaches.

The performance, which was introduced by sports legends Venus and Serena themselves, took place live at the tennis courts in Compton where the athletes got their start. And Beyoncé, her backup chorus, and her orchestra were fully clad in neon tennis ball green for the occasion. Yes, even the violins and drum set were green.

Fans were quick to point out that there was one very special member of the chorus: front and center, wearing some shades and somehow ten years old already was Blue Ivy Carter.

She seemed to be wearing a slightly different get-up than the other singers, who wore matching necklaces, large skirts, and hair beads like the ones Venus was famous for in her early days of play. Instead, Blue Ivy had on a large silver necklace and sported a matching neon green pantsuit. She looked right at home singing and dancing next to her mama.

It seems like just yesterday Blue Ivy was a tiny baby — but, nope, it’s been a decade since her birth.

And she’s been busy these last couple of years. It’s not the first time she’s been in the spotlight with her superstar parents. Three years ago, at 7 years old, she appeared on Bey’s track “Brown Skin Girl,” and subsequently won a Grammy for it. Her work on that song also made her the youngest person to ever win a BET award. She’s also the youngest person to ever appear on the Billboard 100 chart — when father Jay-Z released a song about her birth, her two-day-old cries appeared on the track.

While Bey didn’t take home an Oscar — Billie Eilish and Finneas took home the prize for their performance of “No Time To Die” from the latest Bond film — everyone can agree that she and her daughter continue to be winning.