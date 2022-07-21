The final wrap-up of her hit series This Is Us was a bittersweet goodbye for the world at the end of May, yet Mandy Moore had more not-so-happy news: she revealed the following month that she had decided to cancel her upcoming tour. After three weeks of touring with her family and band, the musician alluded that touring with Gus, 18 months, while being pregnant was too much.

Now almost a month later, she’s opening up more about the experience of the tour and why she decided to shut everything down — and it’s really relatable to parents even if you’ve never been on a world tour before.

On Wednesday, she shared with PEOPLE that she was “scared” she was going to “adversely affect [her unborn] baby and his growth.”

“As it turns out, being on a set is worlds away from being on a tour bus. It was like trying to sleep on a wooden rollercoaster," she explained. "Gus would be standing up in his Pack N' Play while the bus was shaking — and I was like, 'No, no, no. We can't do this anymore,’” she explained.

After trying to push through the hectic schedule as she did when she was pregnant with her first son, August, she quickly realized that this was going to be a different experience, saying, “I foolishly thought, 'If I did it before, I can do it again.’ But every pregnancy is different. This time, I was caring for a toddler. I was walking around feeling like an absolute shell of myself.”

Moore, who hasn’t toured since 2007, lamented, “I'd been looking forward to this for a decade and a half. But ultimately, nothing trumps your health and the health of your baby.”

Seems like she made the choice that was best for her family, and most every parent can understand that.

She originally posted the news on Instagram on June 29, writing, “With some much going on in the world, I hate taking my little corner to go on about my own life, but your messages of love and empathy and compassion have meant so much. It’s hard to slow down. It’s difficult to feel like you’re letting yourself or anyone else down. It’s disappointing to admit you can’t do it all sometimes. But it’s also empowering to give yourself permission to be human and take a breath. We all need it. To prioritize rest over hustle.”

“I’ve wanted to be on the road, touring and singing every night since the second I last toured in Fall of 2007. It was made even more special this go-round by having my husband, my brother-in-law, one of my best buds, and favorite musicians all join me- and it may never line up like that again. It wasn’t an easy decision, but I know in my gut it was the right one. The last 3 weeks were magical, and I was fully present and appreciated them and am deeply grateful to all of you who took the time to come and see us play. Also, I get to tell my boys all about it one day- that one of them was running around in a new city every day, making friends and the other was in my belly as I sang every night. Nothing better. Thanks again, friends. Love you,” she concluded.

Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith married in 2018 and share their son August, known as Gus. They are now expecting their second son, though no due date has been confirmed.