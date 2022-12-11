Mariah Carey Duets With Daughter Monroe For Holiday Concert

The self-declared Queen of Christmas brought out her 11-year-old daughter Monroe, who she shares with Nick Cannon, for her sold-out show at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

“This is my baby girl, here,” Carey said in her introduction. Both Carey and her daughter looked like holiday royalty in matching white ballgowns and tiaras surrounded by toys and presents.

“Eleven years ago, I got the greatest gift. You know what, I don’t have birthdays, but the birthing day was the greatest gift ever, when I had my twins Roc and Roe [Moroccan and Monroe], and once again I’d like to introduce you to my daughter, Monroe.”

“This is our first duet,” Carey told the sold-out crowd, before asking her daughter if her dress is OK. “Alright, this is a beautiful, beautiful hymn called ‘Away in a Manger.’ We’ve been working on this one for a minute,” she says, gently patting her daughter’s back.

The two sang “Away in the Manger,” and Monroe looked completely at ease next to her mom singing the traditional Christmas carol. Fans were blown away by the 11-year-old’s set of pipes.

This isn’t the first time Monroe has joined her mom on stage. During her Vegas residency, she and her twin brother Morocco joined Carey onstage during “Always Be My Baby” on multiple occasions.

Before the big show, Carey spoke to E! News about how talented both Monroe and her twin brother Moroccan.

"Rocky is a technical genius," Carey told E! at the Moët & Chandon Holiday Celebration on Dec. 5. "He could do anything he wanted, and I will support him."

She added, "He and Roe are both such creative geniuses! Honestly their tone when they sing is so beautiful, and I'm so thankful that they inherited that from me."

"I can't wait to see what and who they grow up to be!" she gushed. Seems like Carey is one proud mama!