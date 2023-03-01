Chance The Rapper Shares How Martin Short Helped His Family On A Plane

Only complete gentlemen in the building! This week, Scary Mommy favorite Martin Short engaged in a small act of kindness toward parents everywhere that he didn’t know was going to go viral. The legendary actor and comedian was on a crowded airplane with Chance the Rapper and his daughter, though he didn’t realize it at the time, and gave up his seat so the pair could sit together.

Chance was on the flight with his 7-year-old daughter Kensli, and they were seated apart from one another. Before he could ask anyone to swap (a low point in travel for any parent), Chance says Short volunteered his seat willingly. Angel!

“So I just got on this plane with my daughter,” Chance tweeted, “and found out our seats weren’t next to each other. I really ain’t wanna inconvenience anyone by asking them to swap seats, but before I could say anything this kind older gentleman offered his seat to Kensli so we could sit together.”

The big reveal took place when Short got up to switch seats and Chance got a closer look at the good samaritan.

“We both said thank you and as he stands up, I realize it’s THE Martin Short!! So cool and Kensli freaked out cause she’s obsessed with The Santa Clause 3. What an awesome person!”

“SHOUTOUT TO JACK FROST,” he ended.

When asked if Short knew that he was doing a favor for someone equally famous, Chance the Rapper was pretty adamant that he had no idea.

“Definitely not, which made it way cooler. He just a nice dude,” he responded.

Martin Short is famous not only for being a comedic genius with decades worth of memorable roles under his belt, but also for being a super stand-up and down-to-earth guy in Hollywood.

Fellow comedian Alan Zweibel responded, “Typical Marty. One of the kindest, caring people I've ever known.”

Down in the replies, everyone shared their favorite Martin Short characters — and it showed what a versatile, fun, and silly career he’s had, from Only Murders in the Building to Innerspace to Santa Clause 3 to Three Amigos! to Father of the Bride to The Cat in the Hat to Jiminy Glick.

Of course, airline seating for families has been in the news recently. In July, the Department of Transportation announced new guidelines that heavily suggested that airlines allow families with young kids to sit together for free. And then in President Biden’s most recent State of the Union Address, he called out the industry for piling on fees, especially related to family seating.

And most recently, United Airlines and Frontier Airlines unveiled new seating policies that help families with minor kids sit together on planes without the fuss of asking strangers to swap.

Still, you know it’s an issue if even Chance the Rapper is still in a situation where he has to rely on the kindness of Martin Short to be able to sit next to his little girl.