May We All Grow Up To Be Leslie Mann And Her Daughters At Paris Fashion Week

There are regular people's goals, like hoping to travel to Paris one day, and then there are more ambitious goals, like getting to attend Paris Fashion Week. Then there's Leslie Mann and her daughters, who are dressed to the nines and front row for the biggest week in fashion. That’s the ultimate mother-daughter goal.

Leslie shared a post on her Instagram with two photos of her with daughters Iris, 19, and Maude, 24, at the Louis Vuitton show, one in model fierce poses and the other a selfie of the ladies all smiles sitting on the sidelines of the catwalk. Sitting beside Maude Apatow are the familiar faces of Emma Roberts and Chloe Grace Moretz.

“Thank you so much for having us @louisvuitton ❤️ 👑@nicolasghesquiere 👑,” she captioned the post.

The dream team was also caught on camera by Vogue, showing the trio waving hello to the camera and Leslie saying, “Hi Vogue, we’re at Louis Vuitton!”

“@LouisVuitton's spring 2023 front row in Paris was a family affair, as @lesliemann, @irisapatow, and @maudeapatow can attest. The newest collection debuted today during #ParisFashionWeek, with a runway led by @hoooooyeony and more of the house's muses. Tap the link in our bio to see more,” the magazine wrote on the post.

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow have been together since 1996, when they met on the set of The Cable Guy. The family, including Judd, have been taking Europe by storm of late, and have shared posts of them enjoying a Paul McCartney concert together and exploring Ireland.