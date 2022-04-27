Megan Fox Opens Up About Being Away From Her Kids After Divorce

Megan Fox may be one of the most talked about celebrities on the planet, but when it comes to motherhood, the 35-year-old actor keeps things private. Protecting her three children — from the press, from bullies, from judgement — is her No. 1 priority, and she doesn’t waiver. In a new interview with Glamour UK, she’s candid about being away from them, teaching them to be true to themselves and “maintaining their innocence.”

Fox, who shares Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, admits that it’s difficult yet somewhat freeing to be separated from her kids due to a shared custody agreement.

“It is hard, because I travel for long periods of time and they have to attend school, which is what it is. I wish I could take them out to travel with me, it would make things a lot easier,” she said. “I cry often, every new moon usually. I get in the bath and cry a lot about it, because it is hard and not because of pressures that anybody else or society puts on you, but it is just hard being separated from them in that way. They are my DNA.”

Fox continued, saying it’s tough to feel like she’s never doing “a good enough job” as mom since she’s only with her kids half of the time.

“That just is what it is,” she said. “And in some ways that allows me to have moments for myself, where I can live my life as me, not just always being someone’s mother and that’s nice, but you always struggle with the guilt, kind of feeling like, ‘I haven’t done enough’.”

Megan Fox with Noah, Bodhi and Journey in 2018.

Fox also opened up about her eldest child Noah’s innate desire to wear dresses, explaining that her family has books on hand that address “the full spectrum” of gender identity, and how a child is able to express themself through clothing.

She teared up when discussing how she handles the negative comments or opinions thrown Noah’s way from online trolls or school bullies, saying, “I can’t control the way other people react to my children. I can’t control the things that other children — that they go to school with — have been taught and then repeat to them.”

“That’s also why I don’t really put my children on Instagram or social media,” Fox continued. “I’m so proud of my kids. Noah is an unbelievable pianist. He can learn Mozart’s concerto in an hour. I want people to see that, but I also don’t want the world to have access to this gentle soul and say all the things that we all know they’re going to say.”

Although Fox was visibly upset while discussing this part of her parenting journey, Glamour UK writer Emily Maddick said the actor was eager to be honest about the topic.

“I knew when they were very young, I wanted to try to protect them however I could, especially limiting their exposure to the internet,” Fox said. “So far, we’ve done a really good job and we maintain their innocence in a lot of ways, but I know I can’t protect them forever, though I do have a child that suffers. So I have a lot of worries about that, because I just wish that humanity was not like this. Although my kid is so brave and my child is so brave and I know that they’ve chosen this journey for a reason. It’s just hard as a mom.”

Megan Fox on the cover of Glamour UK.

Fox, whose “twin flames” relationship with Machine Gun Kelly consistently makes headlines, is now trying to balance her career with her family and fiancé — and it’s not easy. After taking a break from the “abusive, misogynistic, patriarchal” industry, Fox just wants to be free to be herself, love in her own way and speak her mind in a post-Me Too Hollywood.

“I’d like to be remembered as somebody who was brave, who was unafraid to explore and become myself, regardless of anyone else’s commentary,” she said in conclusion. “But I also want my legacy eventually to be someone who helped others, either helped others to find themselves in a similar way or helped others to feel love, to feel self-love and to be able to give that love to their own children and to their own family. Because that spreads, obviously. And that’s what we’re all missing right now.”