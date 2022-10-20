Megan Fox Clapped Back Hard At A Mom Shamer Who Asked Where Her Kids Were

One thing is clear: do not come for Megan Fox. The Transformers actress shot back at a troll on Instagram who insinuated that she was never with her kids.

Fox, 36, who shares children Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, clapped back at a fan in the best way after they questioned the whereabouts of her children.

In a recent Instagram post, which featured a carousel of selfies of Fox, the user wrote, “Where your kids at?”

This is when Fox went right for the jugular. “wait wait wait. I…have kids?!?” she wrote in a reply dripping with sarcasm. “Oh my god I knew I forgot something!! Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That's the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.”

This is not the first time that Fox has had to defend herself against mom shamers. During a 2021 interview with InStyle, Fox pointed out a glaring double standard between moms and dads.

“Do you ask their dad when he’s out?” Fox stated in the interview. “No, because you don’t expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I’m supposed to not be seen and be at home with my kids. They have another parent. I have to leave and sometimes I don’t want them photographed and they don’t come with me. This whole year I’ve been very surprised by how archaic some of the mindsets still are in some people.”

Instagram / @meganfox

Since her split from Green in 2021, it seems like many are coming for Fox’s mothering skills, possibly due to her high-profile (and very affectionate) new relationship with fiancé, musician Machine Gun Kelly. Though according to their divorce settlement, the former couple agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their three children. Joint custody might not be enough time to fill Fox’s cup up, though.

In fact, Fox admitted during an interview with Glamour UK that being away from kids for extended periods of time breaks her heart and brings her to tears.

“I get in the bath and cry a lot about it because it is hard and not because of pressures that anybody else or society puts on you, but it is just hard being separated from them in that way,” she added. “They are my DNA.”

In a perfect world, Fox would have her kids alongside her all the time, including when she travels for work. “It is hard, because I travel for long periods of time and they have to attend school, which is what it is,” she explained in the interview. “I wish I could take them out to travel with me, it would make things a lot easier.”

Though she tries not to let the haters get her down, she (like most moms) still has mom guilt and questions if she’s doing enough to be a “good mom” especially when she’s only with her kids half the time.

“That just is what it is,” she said. “And in some ways that allows me to have moments for myself, where I can live my life as me, not just always being someone’s mother and that’s nice, but you always struggle with the guilt, kind of feeling like, ‘I haven’t done enough’.”

Fox really echoes what so many moms feel everyday, and most of these moms don’t have to deal with the pressures of being scrutinized by the public like she does.